Lil Wayne Net Worth 2017 Has ‘No Worries’ After Tidal, Sprint Deal

Check those Lil Wayne “A Milli” lyrics closely, because Tunechi might be making a “rock into a mountain” by getting a boost to his 2017 net worth through a deal with Sprint via Tidal that has possibly been in the making since he joined as co-owner in 2015.

Of course, Lil Wayne fans know that a big investor at Tidal could be a relief to him because his lawsuit with Birdman over Tha Carter V is currently in distress.

Having money from Sprint via Tidal could give Lil Wayne the financial break he needs. For example, Lil Wayne is owed $51 million by Birdman over their broken Cash Money Records deal concerning Tha Carter V, and this has affected Lil Wayne’s earnings and overall net worth projections for 2017.

In addition to owing Lil Wayne $51 million and stalling negotiations, Drake is also suing Birdman via Cash Money Records, according to Billboard.

Birdman can certainly afford to pay Lil Wayne and Drake, and BankRate listed his net worth in 2016 as $180 million.

By comparison, in 2016, Lil Wayne was listed at No. 14 as a Cash King of Hip Hop according to Forbes, and they listed Lil Wayne’s earnings as $14 million.

However, Lil Wayne disputed in late 2016 that his net worth was anywhere close to the $149 million estimated online, according to All Hip Hop.

Nevertheless, it might be easy for fans to assume that Lil Wayne has a significant net worth in 2016 because of the variety of other businesses Lil Wayne owns, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

For example, Lil Wayne’s income is not based solely on making music, playing at festivals, or getting business promotions for brands like Samsung. Instead, Lil Wayne owns businesses like Trukfit, Young Money Records, a skateboarding app, and Young Money Sports.

While assets, business profits, and earnings may be easy to tally, figuring out how much the deal with Sprint/Tidal with Lil Wayne as a co-owner may take time to pan out. While it is assumed that the Tidal and Sprint deal will increase Lil Wayne’s net worth for 2017, it is unknown how big his stake in Tidal was in the first place.

In 2015, when Lil Wayne joined Tidal, the details from credible sources stated he was listed as a co-owner along with Jay Z, Jack White, and Kanye West. It is alleged that there have been over 20 different musicians named as co-owners of Tidal, and each would get a slice of the pie with a new investor.

What is not reported is how much Lil Wayne paid-in to Tidal, and how much he will be paid out in 2017 under the new Sprint/Tidal deal.

What is known, as reported by LA Times, is that Sprint is giving $200 million to buy-in 33 percent of Tidal, and Lil Wayne is still a co-owner. Tidal’s current value is estimated at $600 million.

Interestingly, this deal between SoftBank/Tel-Co/Sprint and Tidal may have been in the works for as long as Lil Wayne has been a part of the business. In 2015 when Tidal merged with Aspiro, Jay Z denied that they were in a deal with Sprint, according to Billboard.

Either way, Tidal appears to be a wise investment for Lil Wayne because the company has been reaching to gain higher standards.

For example, the new Tidal for 2017 is trying to refine digital sound to have higher than traditional hi-fidelity — which was a common selling point for record players.

According to Pitchfork, this makes Tidal the first to offer “master quality” streaming music as opposed to digitally compressed music that does not offer the full sound range. In another example, around January 18, TechCrunch reported that Tidal would be adding a track editing feature.

However, there are a couple of threats to Lil Wayne’s 2017 net worth getting a boost. For example, around the time of the Sprint announcement, Tidal was accused of inflating subscriber numbers, according to Fortune.

On the other hand, if the deal with Sprint takes Tidal in exciting new directions, the new investor will definitely increase Lil Wayne’s 2017 net worth. For example, when it comes to the future of the new deal, Sprint says they have several intentions with Tidal, according to Music Business Worldwide.

For instance, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board. Sprint also stated about Tidal that they would “make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.”

This alone should be good news for Lil Wayne’s 2017 net worth since Sprint has 45 million customers as opposed to Tidal’s estimated 1 million paid subscribers.

[Feature Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]