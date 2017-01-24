Ryan Reynolds Schedules ‘Tickle-Fight’ After ‘Deadpool’ Oscar Snub

The Oscar nominations always throw up a heady mix of surprise and shocks, and this year was no different. While Arrival picked up eight nominations there wasn’t one for Amy Adams’ towering performance, while the critically admonished Suicide Squad found itself recognized in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category

But there was one Academy Award omission that left the good people of the internet truly furious. That’s because Deadpool found itself with zero nominations even though it was heavily fancied to be at least recognized in a couple of categories. But rather than wallowing in self-pity and immediately seeking revenge on the Academy and its ceremony, producer and star Ryan Reynolds decided to graciously take to Twitter to respond to this Oscars oversight. Obviously, Reynolds did so in a hilarious way, too.

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017

The lack of a Best Actor nomination for Ryan Reynolds was itself seen as one of the biggest Oscar snubs of the morning. While Ryan Reynolds wasn’t expected to win the Academy Award — Casey Affleck is currently the favorite following his turn in Manchester By The Sea — it was thought that a nomination for Ryan Reynolds would be a nice tip of the hat from the Academy Awards to recognize just how popular Deadpool had been.

Released in February and sporting a $58 million budget, Deadpool has been a true underdog story. Despite the fact that 20th Century Fox didn’t give the film much chance of success, Deadpool’s popularity grew and grew in the build up to its release thanks to its incredible promotional campaign. It worked so well that Deadpool went on to gross $783.1 million at the box office, while it also helped that it was met with stellar reviews, too; it currently holds a score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even though it was released into cinemas over 11 months ago and potential Oscar films are usually saved for release between October and the end of December, Deadpool has been slowly building momentum over the last few weeks.

At the Golden Globes, it achieved two nominations in the best musical or comedy and best actor in a musical or comedy categories. Unfortunately, it lost out in both to La La Land, with Ryan Gosling beating Ryan Reynolds to the latter. Meanwhile, it also picked up four Critics Choice Awards nominations, two of which it won for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy, while just two weeks ago it picked up a Producers Guild nomination for Best Theatrical Motion Picture.

But that wasn’t enough to earn it any Academy Award nods, though. And while Ryan Reynolds will undoubtedly be furious, the academy can expect to feel the wrath of none other than Hugh Jackman, too.

That’s because the Australian actor, who plays Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, was adamant that his fellow mutant Deadpool should have been recognized, as he previously explained to Variety.

“I’ve been out there campaigning. I think [Ryan Reynolds] should be nominated for everything. That stuff is not easy, when you know how much of it he wrote himself and created to keep that tone. Hats off to him.”

During the same interview, Hugh Jackman also made it clear that he’s tired of superhero movies being overlooked when it comes to award ceremonies, especially considering how much work Ryan Reynolds put into the film.

Hugh Jackman continued, “When I hosted the Oscars, [The Dark Knight] didn’t get nominated and everyone was talking about it. I think the genre is evolving. It’s a stretch to say these are injustices in life — we are happy and making movies. But I love it when someone like Ryan gets recognized. I loved it when Johnny Depp got recognized for “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The word around Fox was if you’re doing anything with marketing Deadpool, you don’t call Ryan’s publicist. You call him direct. He was all over everything.”

Sadly, the Academy’s decision not to recognize Deadpool also means that fans won’t get to see Ryan Reynolds’ reaction, which the actor had previously promised would be a treat,

If by chance this happens, prepare for the world's most ridiculous reaction video. https://t.co/GOQ6G5x3y8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 6, 2017

