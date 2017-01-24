WWE News: Mickie James Talks Return, Dating John Cena and Kenny Dykstra

Mickie James made her big WWE return last week on SmackDown Live when she was revealed as the masked female Luchadore that was helping Alexa Bliss win her title matches against Becky Lynch. This week, James was on the Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring podcast and was asked about her WWE return to the same brand as her ex-boyfriends John Cena and Kenny Dykstra.

According to Mickie James, who is now married to former TNA Impact Wrestling superstar Nick “Magnus” Aldis, there are no problems from her side of things concerning the John Cena controversy. As a matter of fact, James said that she was trying to return to the WWE for the last year despite John Cena still being the face of the company.

“We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals…I would hope that, and I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be pretty awesome, because I’m sure that I’m going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff.”

The entire relationship between Mickie James and John Cena is very complicated. John Cena was married to his childhood sweetheart when he started wrestling in the WWE. James was engaged to Spirit Squad member Kenny Dykstra.

Wrestling Inc reported that Kenny Dykstra aired all the dirty laundry while Mickie James and John Cena remained silent. According to Dykstra, he learned that Mickie was cheating with John Cena thanks to a Google search outing the relationship, and James admitted to it.

That caused a lot of problems backstage for Kenny in the WWE, who was transferred off SmackDown, where John Cena was still the star, and to Monday Night Raw, where he soon started losing all his matches and was waived. According to the recent podcast interview, James says that is all lies.

“As far as that whole thing with Ken it was a shame that he went out and said the things that he did and did that, because I feel that a lot of it was a lie and it was mostly just kind of to help his book sales or whatever the case may be. But you know, it is what it is and you know, I’m a grown up.”

As far as Kenny, who returned to SmackDown Live last year as part of the Spirit Squad, although not signed to an official WWE deal, he has never really forgiven Mickie for allegedly cheating with John Cena. Kenny even said that after John Cena dumped her, the WWE fired her as well.

The big thing with John Cena is that shortly after his divorce was finalized, he almost immediately admitted that he was dating Nikki Bella. That explains the comments that Mickie had about possibly wrestling Bella in the future.

While she is now back in the WWE on the same brand that her ex-boyfriends John Cena and Kenny Dykstra are wrestling on, Mickie James also said she would like to see her husband Magnus signed to a WWE deal as well.

“I think he’s mega talented. This is not just from me being biased. This is from me seeing him as a performer and as an actor, as an everything. I just think he has all the tools. I think he’s an excellent talker. He’s an excellent performer. That would be amazing.”

Mickie James made her original WWE return in NXT when she wrestled and lost to Asuka; a match that proved Mickie still had something to offer. Now, with her new WWE contract, she is back on the main roster, and it will be interesting to see how things go when it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella.

