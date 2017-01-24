‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Wasn’t Surprised By Scheana Marie And Mike Shay’s Divorce

Jax Taylor wasn’t too surprised when he found out about Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s divorce.

Although Scheana Marie claimed things between her and Mike Shay were going well during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star has since confirmed she and Shay have gone their separate ways after just over two years of marriage.

While the topic won’t be addressed on Vanderpump Rules until later in the season, Jax Taylor recently discussed the issue and expressed his surprise in Scheana Marie’s marriage to Shay lasting as long as it did.

“I thought it would happen sooner. I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite,” Jax Taylor explained to the Daily Dish, according to a report on January 24. “I feel like Scheana’s in a lot better place now.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during the third season of Vanderpump Rules after becoming engaged during Season 2. Then, midway through filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, rumors began swirling in regard to Shay’s possible drug use, and in December of last year, they confirmed their marriage had come to an end.

“I think [Scheana Marie] just loved the idea of marriage so much that she just wanted to get married when there were so many red flags,” Jax Taylor explained. “She was in love, she wanted to get married, she thought [marrying] her high school sweetheart would be the thing to do, and it wasn’t.”

Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie have been close friends for years. In addition to starring alongside one another in Vanderpump Rules, they’ve been working together at SUR Restaurant for many years. Scheana Marie has also gotten close to Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, who he began dating in 2015.

“I hate talking about it. It makes me feel bad, and I’m not even getting divorced,” Jax Taylor continued. “She’s handling it really well though. She’s got some good support. It just sucks. It really does. And I feel bad for her. It makes me sad.”

As for Jax Taylor’s own relationship, he used to be completely against the idea of marriage and confirmed during Monday’s Watch What Happens Live that he wasn’t walking down the aisle anytime soon. That said, he told the Daily Dish last year that if he does get married to anyone, Cartwright would be his girl.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor said in November.

Now, however, as Jax Taylor explained, his mind is beginning to open up to the idea. As he explained, marriage is something that Cartwright wants and is willing to consider the possibility in the future. That said, Jax Taylor hates divorce and doesn’t want to have to go through one himself.

Jax Taylor has been known as a playboy in the past, but since striking up a romance with Cartwright years ago, he seems to have turned over a new leaf. As for his co-stars, they’ve all noticed the positive change and everyone seems to genuinely love Cartwright and the relationship they have.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

