Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley React To ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Title Reveal, Rian Johnson Provides Further Update

Yesterday was a rather big day for Star Wars fans, as the title for the ninth installment to its cinematic universe was revealed as The Last Jedi. Not just that, though, but we also got the first poster for the film, too.

Star Wars fans were overjoyed to get both an update on the film and a new poster that they instantly started to analyze and scour for any additional clues. There wasn’t much to learn, though, other than the fact that they’ve used red as its font color, and even that, alongside the rather ominous title, led fans to worry that something rather bad is going to occur to Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

Skywalker is firmly believed to be the Jedi that the title refers to. Which means that Mark Hamill’s response to the revelation was always going to be particularly interesting. Mark Hamill provided fans with just when he sat down to spoke to the Associated Press about his new film Brigsby Bear, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

As you probably expected Mark Hamill was a fan of the title, explaining,

“It’s straightforward and minimalist and I like that”

The release of the title also meant that the actor suddenly had the huge weight of keeping it a secret lifted from his shoulders. Something that he was rather relieved about because he had originally pleaded with director Rian Johnson not to tell him such private information, as the powers that be over at Lucasfilm and Disney are always adamant that such news can’t be leaked, and instead needs to be released at exactly the right time. Mark Hamill continued,

He (Rian Johnson) told me that when we were making the movie and I said ‘Don’t tell me these things!’ I talk in my sleep. They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks, but that’s the way of the world. It’s funny because back when we were making the original nobody cared.

But Mark Hamill wasn’t the only member of the Star Wars family to release their reaction to The Last Jedi title reveal. Daisy Ridley, who debuted as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is expected to share plenty of screen time with Mark Hamill in The Last Jedi, took to her Facebook page to showcase her excitement regarding the news, which she did through the power of the meme. You can check out a Twitter version of her post below,

But while the rest of the cinematic community was busy lapping up Star Wars 8’s new and final title, Tuesday was simply another day at the office for its writer and director Rian Johnson. To prove that was the case the Brick, Looper and Brothers Bloom director took to Instagram to post an image of him back in the editing booth for the film.

It turns out that Tuesday was another rather big day for Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind the scenes, too, because Rian Johnson took to Instagram to post that he was in the process of adding the opening scroll to the film, while also giving us a peak at what his working conditions currently look like,

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

The big question now is, though, when will we finally get a trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi? It was a question that burnt the minds of Star Wars fans in the build up to Rogue One, as there was anticipation that it might drop to coincide with the release. That never happened, though.

But during her chat with the BBC, via the Inquisitr, just before Rogue One was released, producer Kathleen Kennedy did indicate when Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s trailer would actually be with us, as she suggested that it will arrive around March. Kennedy explained,

Pretty soon. We’re giving this [Rogue One] a little breathing room. Probably heading into spring, you’ll start to see things.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]