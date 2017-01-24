WWE News: Roman Reigns Talks About Becoming A Heel

WWE superstar Roman Reigns appeared on a special edition of the ESPN podcast Cheap Heat today and had a lot to say ahead of his Royal Rumble Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens. In the interview, he was also asked about the possibility of turning heel and becoming a bad guy in the WWE.

Sadly for fans who have been hoping that Roman Reigns would turn heel to freshen up his character and make him more interesting, it doesn’t sound like that will happen anytime soon. Roman talked about having no reason to be angry because he gets to go out and ship “a lot of a**.”

Roman Reigns also said that he feels that his character is working because he gets loud reactions wherever he goes. He said that the people on the internet and wrestling communities could think anything that they want, but he reads fans reactions and believes that what his character is doing is working.

“When I am out there, there is all kind of noise, there are all kind of chants. It’s pandemonium. I like a mixed reaction, I like people competing, as far as whose reaction is going to be louder: the boos or the cheers. I just want to bring out the most in our the fans and give them an opportunity to rage”

When it comes to Roman Reigns and his standing in the WWE, most fans began to boo him when he got the world title match in the Royal Rumble two years ago over Daniel Bryan. Many have refused to forgive him for that booking move and have taken it out on Roman Reigns.

However, fellow WWE wrestlers, including those that the internet wrestling community love, have stopped to defend Roman Reigns against the backlash. None other than A.J. Styles has stepped up in a Rolling Stone interview back before the brand split and said that Roman Reigns is better than anyone gives him credit for.

“I think he’s a better athlete than a lot of people realize. He should get a lot more credit for his athleticism. He’s unbelievable, he can do a lot of stuff… I don’t think people gave Roman a chance; in fact. I think a lot of fans jumped on the bandwagon when someone started booing, instead of taking the chance to see what he could do in the ring”

Another WWE superstar that has stood up for Roman Reigns is Finn Balor. One of the most exciting moments of 2016 was when Balor came up from NXT and immediately became a main roster star. He beat Roman Reigns cleanly to earn a Universal Championship match, something many fans in attendance loved.

When appearing on Talk is Jericho, Finn Balor stepped up and gave all the credit in the world to his opponent in that match, saying that Roman Reigns deserves everything he has earned in the WWE.

“It’s unbelievable to hear the amount of negativity he gets, and when you get in the ring with him he is absolutely one of the… well, it was eye-opening moment for me going ‘Oh my God, this guy’s really really good.'”

The main gist of the ESPN interview was about Roman Reigns transitioning into the WWE from the NFL, breaking out with The Shield, main eventing WrestleMania, and now heading into a chance to main event the huge event once again.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

While the WWE Universe may not completely accept Roman Reigns as the big dog in the company, it is clear that he is at the top, his contemporaries appreciate his talents, and he won’t be going away anytime soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]