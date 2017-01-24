‘Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’ Returns With A New Clinic, New Patients, And New Challenges

Dr. Jeff Young and his staff are now operating out of their new, 8,000-square-foot Planned Pethood Plus clinic, and find themselves busier than ever on the new season of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet. The larger clinic allows Dr. Jeff to do so much more for the animals that he and his team are so passionate about helping. The Denver Post shared that there is even an apartment upstairs where he will live, just as he did at his previous location.

Dr. Jeff is committed to providing low-cost animal care to all, which means he puts the welfare of the pets well before profit, and the animals that he cares for are in the very best of hands. There is only one requirement that every client must agree to, and that is to have their pet spayed or neutered. The doctor has performed over 165,000 of these procedures in an effort to control the pet population and to improve the overall health of the animals he treats.

“Dr. Jeff Rocky Mountain Vet” moves locations, battles cancer on hit Animal Planet show https://t.co/5hpdHWdZxx

by @ClevelandClaire — The Denver Post (@denverpost) July 9, 2016

According to The Wrap, the clinic manages more than 80,000 clients, and performs up to 30 surgeries on a daily basis. The clinic receives over 500 calls a day, and the staff of 30 handles a busy emergency room and a mobile clinic as well, so what the doctor may lose in income is made up for by the sheer numbers of animals that are treated by Planned Pethood Plus. In a sneak-peek video, Dr. Jeff describes how he approaches each of his cases when they come to him and his team for help.

“I tend to do things 110 percent,” Dr. Jeff explains in the clip. “I think it pays off.”

Most of his staff and the clients that bring their animals to him would most likely tend to agree with that statement. Even after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time on the previous season of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, he tried his best not to let it slow him down. He continued to see patients and even assisted with getting the clinic moved to the new facility despite concerns from his wife, fellow veterinarian Petra, his daughter and office manager, Melody, and the other staff members that he was doing too much. Even when the treatments made him tired, he always tried to push past whatever discomfort he was feeling in order to keep everything moving forward.

Despite their concerns, he is now in remission and Dr. Jeff recently took to Facebook to ask fans if he should let his signature long hair grow back or should he keep it short. Dr. Jeff explains via a video post that he has had long hair most of his life and while undergoing his cancer treatments, he lost all his hair. Now that it’s growing back, he wants to know what viewers think, should he grow it out or keep it short? He says he can’t decide, and the post includes a link in the comments section where fans can go to vote for their preference. So far, over 58 percent of fans want him to grow it long again.

On Season 3 of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, having a larger clinic means that greater numbers of animals can be seen, and the staff will face even more challenges in the high energy, high pressure environment. Dr. Jeff’s practice isn’t limited to only working inside the clinic, he will be out and about in the field, and it looks as though he may even get to provide care for some exotic and potentially dangerous animals, including a tiger.

Are you a fan of the show? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet premieres on Saturday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

[Featured Image by Animal Planet]