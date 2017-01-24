Watch Again ‘The Path’ Season 1 Full Episodes Online Free Before Hulu Premieres Season 2 [Video]

The Meyerist Movement returns to Hulu on Wed. Jan. 25, 2017, and Hulu has made Season 1 of The Path available for free online. If you watched The Path Season 1 and want to watch again before Season 2, or if you missed the show and want to check it out, now’s your chance. You can watch full, complete episodes of The Path Season 1 online in the video player above. There are 10 episodes, and they are all included in the playlist. You won’t need a subscription or log in to watch the videos; however, you will need a Hulu subscription to watch Season 2. The Path is a Hulu original and stars Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Hannibal’s Hugh Dancy, and True Detective’s Michelle Monaghan. You may see a video preview of The Path Season 2 below.

My name is Eddie, and I was in a cult. #ThePath Season 2 premieres January 25, only on @Hulu. #NothingStaysBuried pic.twitter.com/AgiMJMtDOV — The Path (@ThePathOnHulu) December 15, 2016

The Path is the story of one man’s search for truth while raising his family in a cult. While the group holds enormous control over the members’ lives, minds and behaviors, others are trying to break free from the group’s hold. A new-age, spiritualist movement started by Dr. Stephen Meyer who like many cult leaders is kept isolated from his followers, Meyerism is growing and thriving in California and New York. There is a mystical retreat center located in Peru where Meyerists go to achieve spiritual enlightenment. As the cult has a commitment to outreach and provides community services, the organization begins getting mainstream recognization and appears to be thriving. Meanwhile, there’s internal turmoil growing.

Aaron Paul plays Eddie Lane, a man with a troubled past who joined the cult and married Sarah Armstrong (now Lane), a second-generation Meyerist whose leadership skills in the cult can’t be ignored. Eddie travels to Peru to enhance his spirituality but instead left with more questions and doubts. As he begins to question his place in the cult, a rift grows between himself and Sarah. Sarah is devoted to Meyerism heart and soul, and she has no sympathy or tolerance for Eddie who is in danger of becoming a “denier.”

As Dr. Stephen Meyer is secretly hiding in Peru where he has been diagnosed with cancer and appears on the brink of death, the charismatic Meyerist Calvin “Cal” Roberts, rises to the occasion and serves as the group’s de facto leader. Cal is consumed with power and will do anything to become the new leader of the Meyerist movement, and his vision for the group brings the organization a sense of legitimacy previously unknown. Cal and Sarah have previous, romantic history and as Eddie continues to pull away from the group, Cal and Sarah are pulled towards each other.

The Path is a great show for those who enjoy stories about cults, mind control and the search for individuality. Cult shows are popular right now, as witnessed by The Path and the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The Path would appeal to those who like a good thriller or mystery, and the show has plenty of drama, action and excellent acting on all parts to draw viewers in. You’ll also find that The Path shows how anyone could be drawn into a cult, but more than focusing on how cults attract new converts, it gives a very good look at second-generation cult members.

Eddie and Sarah are parents to Hawk, a teenage boy, and a young, pre-adolescent girl Summer. While Summer is a devout Meyermist, Hawk struggles with his faith as he began dating a girl from the outside. The struggles Hawk faces will resonate with anyone who was ever born into a cult and comes to terms with the reality that their life, faith, and beliefs are not their own, but of their parents’ choosing.

We're getting closer to Season 2 of #ThePath. ???? Wednesday, January 25th on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/yRbdy84K99 — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) January 24, 2017

Check out the videos below featuring behind-the-scenes, latest news and updates before The Path Season 2 premieres.

Have you watched The Path? Are you going to watch The Path Season 2?

[Featured Image by Hulu (used with permission)]