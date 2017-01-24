‘Blindspot’ Season 2 Episode 13 Promo, Air Date: Is Kurt Weller Double Agent? [Spoilers]

Blindspot has been alluding to a connection between Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) since Season 1, and the closing moments of Season 2 Episode 12, titled “Devil Never Even Lived,” provided a glimpse of that connection. The episode ended with Weller saying that he remembers Shepherd. The details about how he is connected to Sandstorm will be disclosed in Episode 13 of Blindspot Season 2.

Weller, however, will not be seen uncovering Shepherd’s mysterious role in his life this Wednesday. Blindspot Season 2 is currently on a break, and it will be returning from its mini-layoff on Wednesday, February 8, with Episode 13 titled “Name Not One Man.”

“Name Not One Man” will focus on Shepherd’s true identity and the connection between her and Weller, which according to the episode’s synopsis is decades-old.

The team gets a major break in the Sandstorm case when they discover Shepherd’s true identity… and a decades-old connection between her and Weller.

The midseason finale of Blindspot Season 2 saw Sandstorm drawing Weller away from a dangerous mission, thus protecting him. She told Jane (Jaimie Alexander) that they had something special planned for him. And in Episode 12, Jane spotted Shepherd in Weller’s military academy yearbook. One of the photos featured both Weller and Shepherd.

In the still shot, he was playing basketball, while Shepherd was in the stands watching the game. When Jane pointed out that the woman in the crowd was Shepherd, Weller took a closer look and recognized her as someone he remembers.

He said,

I remember her.

How are the two related? Promo for Blindspot Season 2 Episode 13, which is titled “Name Not One Man,” suggests that he probably might be a double agent.

His connection with Jane has always been a mystery. But finally the truth comes out. Is Weller a double agent?

In one scene, Jane is seen pointing a rifle gun at someone, saying “you can’t trust him.” It seems that she is talking about Weller. But a still image from the upcoming episode paints a different picture of that scene. Jane, Weller and Reade (Rob Brown) are seen pointing their rifle guns at a woman.

Ever since Borden (Ukweli Roach) was outed as the mole, there has been speculations about another mole inside the FBI. In “Devil Never Even Lived,” it looked liked someone had tipped Sandstorm off about the FBI’s plan to ambush Shepherd. Roman (Luke Mitchell) and Jane had entered a deal with a dangerous biker gang, the Viper Kings, hoping to get Shepherd out of her den.

After the unsuccessful operation, which saw the biker gang members dead, Patterson (Ashley Johnson) wondered if there was another mole. Weller, on the other hand, wondered how the Sandstorm knew they were coming.

They’re always one step ahead of us. We need to find out how.

It does not seem plausible that Weller is the second mole. But it is possible that Shepherd sees him as one of her assets inside FBI that she intends to use at a crucial time. After Blindspot Season 2 midseason finale, series creator Martin Gero said that Shepherd’s plan for Weller would be an inevitable surprise.

Earlier this month, he confirmed to Entertainment Weekly(EW) that Weller was key to Sandstorm’s Phase 2 endgame, and Jane may have something to do with that.

Yeah, I mean, they [Sandstorm] want him because of all his positive attributes, let me put it that way. I feel like I’ve even said too much! His connection to Jane is certainly part of it.

Meanwhile, NBC has also released synopsis for Episode 14, which is titled “Borrow or Rob.”

A tattoo points the team toward a powerful collegiate secret society, but they can’t infiltrate it without the help of one of its alumni…Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer).

Watch the promo for Blindspot Season 2 Episode 13 here.

Blindspot Season 2 Episode 13, titled “Name Not One Man,” airs on February 8 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Barbara Nitke/NBC]