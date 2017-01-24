Dorit Kemsley On Being Labeled As A Gossiper: ‘I Do Like To Talk’ After ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Dorit Kemsley is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s learning that everything she says will be recorded and possibly thrown back in her face. And even though this is a reality for her these days, Kemsley may have been influenced by Lisa Vanderpump’s comments. This is clear in her opinions about the ladies. It’s no secret that Dorit and Vanderpump are great friends and that Vanderpump probably opened up to Kemsley last year after their dramatic trip to Dubai. But at the time, Dorit may not have been planning on filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now revealing that she may have talked too much since she is already rattling some feathers on the show. In fact, within a few episodes, Dorit has already said things about Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna that has resulted in some confrontations and some assumptions, but Dorit seems happy to have worked out their issues.

Dorit Kemsley Questions Eden Sassoon for Putting Pills in a Smoothie in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly… https://t.co/LqqzbFMDfv #trends pic.twitter.com/aSQMBINsX8 — DeShez SA (@deshezsa) January 24, 2017

On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley decided to ask Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson to go to lunch so she could explain herself. And it sounds like Kemsley also wanted some answers as to why Eileen kept bringing up the panty-gate that had been the focus of several episodes. If Erika Girardi could get over the drama, why can’t Davidson stop talking about it?

“I’m personally glad that Eileen and Lisa Rinna accepted my lunch invite and we had a chance to chat and clear the air. I do like to talk and feel that communication is so important. On the other hand, my husband PK cracks me up. He is short and to the point and says it the way it is. He knows just what to say to make me feel happy, inspired and supported. He’s my rock, and I’m so thankful for him every day,” Dorit Kemsley points out in her Bravo blog, sharing that she’s very thankful for her husband, who has told her repeatedly that she talks too much.

“It was a great ending to things this week. I enjoyed seeing Eileen and Lisa R for lunch and put our differences behind us. Hopefully we are moving on from this panty nonsense once and for all,” Dorit Kemsley continued in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she’s happy they could talk and she is hoping that the drama between them will be done and over with now.

Before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump were good friends and it sounds like Kemsley got emotional when watching Vanderpump and her son exploring his past. Dorit must have known that Max was adopted, so she must have known what Lisa was going through exploring Max’s past and his biological parents.

#RHOBH Dorit Kemsley Wishes To End The Drama With Eileen Davidson & Lisa Rinna and Move Forward! https://t.co/9uG15CCUzH pic.twitter.com/ELl99A5wNw — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 24, 2017

“Clearly it’s very emotional because Lisa V has the biggest heart, and I know she really wants what’s best for her kids. I had a few tears watching these emotional moments but also felt inspired and proud of Lisa for her strength in all of this. I don’t know how I would be in her situation, but I do know it wouldn’t be easy,” Dorit Kemsley explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that her heart was breaking for her friend, who was clearly emotional.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s blog about her co-stars? Do you think her drama with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna is done now, or do you think their quick lunch was just a bandage on a much bigger issue?

