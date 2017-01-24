WWE Rumors: Latest On Finn Balor’s Return, Plus Paige, Emmalina, And More!

WWE rumors continue to heat up that Finn Balor may be making his return a whole lot quicker than most fans expected. We could, in fact, see the former “Prince Devitt” as early as this Sunday for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble network special.

Balor — one of the bright stars of WWE Raw — has been out of action since severely dislocating his shoulder and sustaining a 180-degree tear of his labrum during his SummerSlam pay-per-view match against Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor, on that night, pinned Rollins to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, despite the gruesome, painful injury.

If the WWE rumors of a Finn return are true, that would mean that WWE’s “Demon” did a hellish job of physically rehabbing his shoulder. It could also mean that WWE is immediately rethinking any sort of delay as far as Finn Balor jumping right back into the thick of the main event title scene for WWE Raw, its flagship show.

As recently as two months ago, it seemed highly unlikely that Balor might even be back in time for April 2’s WrestleMania show in Orlando.

“The majority of small labral tears are associated with a typical dislocation, which would require a few months to return,” noted ESPN injury “expert” Stephanie Bell at the time of Finn Balor’s injury. “For most sports the athlete could return within four months (late January).”

There is, however, a huge caveat.

“In the case of elite/pro athletes or higher-risk contact or collision sports, the recovery could take longer,” noted Bell.

WWE rumors at the time of his injury seemed to identify an April / May return as far more likely, perhaps even during WrestleMania itself. ESPN’s analysis only seemed to bolster that opinion.

Now, it appears WWE and Finn Balor may have been fooling us all along.

As the Inquisitr recently documented, WWE officials may now be considering having Finn be one of the final two competitors in this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble battle royal to crown a new number one contender for the title at the WrestleMania pay-per-view on April 2.

And should it come down to Balor and one of his other WWE colleagues, his fans have to like his chances of actually winning.

Could WWE rumors be correct that Finn — who was most recently shown on TV promoting WWE’s UK title tournament WITHOUT a shoulder sling — may have more up his sleeve than WWE fans are actually aware?

Either way, few doubt that his strong popularity and unique skill set will help ease his “return-to-grace” whether it comes in April, March, or even this Sunday.

WWE rumors are not looking toward only Balor as the only unique UK star set to make an imminent return to TV.

The two-time former WWE Diva’s and one-time NXT Women’s Champion Paige has apparently begun to undergo physical therapy on her surgically repaired neck.

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! ???????? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

While this item is far from confirmation that Paige is set to imminently return once again to the rings of WWE Raw, it does provide a good sign for fans of hers that have been looking for something positive upon which to cling since July.

Paige — a second generation star and one of the top faces on WWE’s Total Divas program on E! — was placed on the shelf by WWE’s medical staff following a severe shoulder and neck injury that would ultimately require surgery. She was also, sadly, suspended twice late in 2016 under WWE’s Wellness Program.

Now, her days seem to be consumed with returning to the level of strength she once had in her shoulder and neck, meaning that an in-ring return could come soon.

Strangely, even less is known about one of Paige’s fellow WWE stars, Emma, who has been touting her return to WWE television on WWE Raw vignettes for months.

WWE rumors indicate that her new “Emmalina” persona was set to debut in early December after the talented wrestler spent most of the year rehabbing her own neck. As it turns out, Emma sustained an injury the weekend before what was to be her return match at a non-televised event.

One month later, WWE noted on its Web site that “Emma has a ruptured disc that will require her to have surgery.” This news was stated by the company’s ringside physician Chris Robinson, who noted “She came to us in a great deal of pain, which seemed to be increasing. She was then given an M.R.I., which revealed that further action would need to be taken.”

Although WWE has yet to disclose a return timeline for Emmalina, the fact that her vignettes continue to air seems to indicate she could be looking at a return before WrestleMania this April.

[Featured Image by Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images]