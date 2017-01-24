‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: More Fake Scenes Revealed?

The stars of the hit Discovery show Alaskan Bush People are back in the news, and not for good reasons. The latest Alaskan Bush People rumors suggest that there’s even more fakery on the show, and this has had the unintended effect of bringing the rumors of “the show is fake” roaring back to life. But how much is there to this story, really?

According to the latest Alaskan Bush People rumors from Radar Online, Sabrina the Cow — the latest unintentional star of the show — was purchased by the Brown family to help the town become “more independent.” But behind the scenes, Sabrina was only purchased by the Discovery networks for ratings — and right after filming was over, the network got rid of the poor cow!

A dairy farmer was contacted by producers of the show to furnish a cow for the family, and right after the farmer complied, the family simply gave the cow away.

“After moving to Alaska, Sabrina would stay with the Brown family for a month while video footage was shot, before being adopted by an Alaskan local to live out the remainder of her life.”

This isn’t the first time that the Alaskan Bush People — or the Brown family, in general — have been accused of faking things for ratings. According to previous Alaskan Bush People rumors from Starpulse, Noah Brown was, at one time, purported to have a girlfriend named Karryna. A whole storyline was concocted about how Noah Brown met her while he was visiting “the lower 48,” and there was even a break-up song written about her and played, terribly, on his keyboard.

There was just one problem: it was later revealed that Karryna was really Karryna Kauffman, a Los Angeles-based actress with such film credits as Love in the Time of Flannel and The Song of Birds and Bees. Granted, this doesn’t exactly put her on par with Meryl Streep in the prolific department, but it does raise the question of whether their relationship was real or simply manufactured for the cameras.

And in a previous report about Alaskan Bush People rumors by The Inquisitr, the last time the Brown family “faked it” for the courts, it cost them more than $12,000 in fines. The Brown family was receiving benefits from the Alaskan government because they were claiming to be full-time residents, when in actuality, they were living in the “lower 48” the whole time.

“Patriarch Billy Brown, and his son Bam Bam, paid $12,000 to the Alaskan courts to settle up the debt they incurred as a result of running a government scam. Billy paid the courts $10,000, while Bam Bam coughed up the remainder of the balance. With this fine being paid, they’ve effectively settled up the felony falsification and theft charges that were initially filed against them in 2014. The charges were originally filed when Billy and Bam Bam got $27,000 from the Alaskan government after claiming to live there. However, at the time, they lived in the “lower 48,” making them ineligible for the grant, and making them suspected of a felony for taking the money.”

Hopefully, we’ll start to see the real Brown family — and real life in the Alaskan bush — sometime soon.

