WWE News: Kurt Angle Suddenly Pulled From Booking During ‘Royal Rumble’ Weekend – Angle Gives Final Word On Surprise Appearance

Last week, the long-awaited announcement of Kurt Angle’s return to WWE was finally made as he was revealed as the first inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame class. While it is true that he will be inducted into the hall, many have wondered if he will ever wrestle or do anything else for the company again. Well, things were just made very interesting as Angle has been suddenly pulled from a booking he had this weekend…one day before the Royal Rumble.

When it was announced last week that Kurt Angle was going into the Hall of Fame, everyone started wondering if he would wrestle again in with the promotion. No-one knows for sure, but the possibility is there, and he even said so himself, as reported by Inquisitr.

As the Royal Rumble draws closer, there are still a number of slots open for Sunday’s 30-superstar over-the-top-rope match. Only 21 names have been officially revealed for the big match, and one or two more may be announced tonight on SmackDown LIVE, but what about the other entrants?

There are always a few surprises thrown in there, and fans hope that Kurt will be one of them for this year. Of course, that won’t be known until when or if it actually happens, but there seems to be a bit more of a chance now.

PW Mania is reporting that WWE has suddenly pulled Kurt Angle from Saturday’s 5-Star Wrestling show in Scotland on Saturday. Angle was set to do commentary for the event for the debut episode of Dominant Wrestling which was to air live on Spike TV UK on Saturday night.

While it is possible that Kurt was pulled so that he can make an appearance at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, that is not confirmed. He would still have to be cleared to compete, and it is believed that WWE is having all talent pulled from doing overseas work for non-company events anyway.

On Monday, 5-Star Wrestling posted a statement regarding the gold medalist and his being pulled from their show, and they confirmed it to be true. While disappointed in their statement on Facebook, they did look forward to bring great action to the fans.

“At 16:04 today I received a call from Kurt Angle’s management team confirming the rumours that Kurt will not be commentating on the debut episode of Dominant Wrestling, which airs live on Spike TV at 8pm this Saturday, from the Dundee Ice Arena. It’s a shame but we would like to congratulate Kurt on his Hall of Fame appointment.”

5-Star Wrestling’s first episode of Dominant Wrestling is going to include such superstars as Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, PJ Black, and John Morrison.

While Kurt being pulled from the show in Scotland adds a bit more to the idea that he may appear at the Royal Rumble, he denies that it is happening. TMZ Sports spoke with the Olympic gold medalist who said there is absolutely no way he’s going to be in the 30-superstar match on Sunday.

“Royal Rumble is not gonna happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it.”

He did confirm that he is no longer appearing for 5-Star Wrestling this weekend and that he was pulled from the event. Even though that is the case, he says he hasn’t spoken with WWE about a single thing regarding wrestling or appearances since being announced for the Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle is back with WWE, but no-one really knows in what capacity. He may just be inducted into the Hall of Fame class for 2017, or he could return to the ring and wrestle again. At this point, it isn't really known, but WWE sure is making it hard to believe that he won't have at least one more match before he calls it a career. If that's the case, why not have more than one?

Anything is possible, especially considering he was pulled from another booking during Royal Rumble weekend. Even with him shooting it down, never say never in the world of professional wrestling.

