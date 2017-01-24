Barron Trump’s Mocker: ‘SNL’ Writer Will Not Be Fired?

Barron Trump was mocked badly by SNL writer who might not get fired. Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich made a distasteful comment about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, and she has been suspended by the network since then.

On January 20, Rich tweeted, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

SNL writer no doubt thinks bullying a 10-year-old CHILD is hilarious. This is truly sick. LEAVE BARRON ALONE! pic.twitter.com/Px7XnvMaZe — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) January 20, 2017

Her post attracted a lot of hateful comments asking media and people to leave the young boy out of politics. She even ignored the fact that Barron will not be homeschooled but rather continue his current school term at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School before joining his father in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump’s youngest child and his only child with Melania Trump is said to be the victim of cyberbullying. Numerous memes and videos have targeted the young boy, but Rich’s comment is said to have left the worst taste in everyone’s mouths.

Katie’s account was soon filled with angry responses after her Barron Trump’s comment, and she had deactivated her account. After her temporary hiatus from Twitter, Rich logged back in today and issued an apology. She was soon not available for any more comments on the issue.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

She has been on the writing staff of the show since 2013, but Rich has been suspended indefinitely. After her unpleasant comment about Barron, her name was removed from SNL closing credits.

There is also a petition at Change.org calling for her to be fired that had received more than 100,000 signatures by Tuesday morning. NBC has not provided any official comments on Rich’s future employment with the company.

NBC’s silence over her Barron Trump‘s remarks has won her some supporters, Chicago Tribune reported. Her former co-workers at The Second City have shown support over Twitter with the hashtag, KeepKatieRich, which is trending among her followers and friends.

Got your back. #keepkatierich — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) January 23, 2017

If she loses her job at Saturday Night Live, The Wrap reports that Community creator Dan Harmon is supposedly offering her a job. He posted numerous tweets defending her act and suspension.

“I’m sure Katie Rich will have better offers but I’ll start bidding, will fly her to LA first class and give her what my studio pays me. Now you want her fired AND you don’t want her to work somewhere else?”

Sure, knock knock, who's there, a yummy child, I don't care. Now you want her fired AND you don't want her to work somewhere else? https://t.co/Tw8FfJgWij — (((Dan Harmon))) (@danharmon) January 24, 2017

Actor Jen Ellison also came forward in support of Rich and asked everyone to use the same standard.

“She was held to account for her words & sincerely apologized. Give her a 2nd chance. Then Hold Everyone To The Same Standard.”

The entire Barron Trump’s SNL controversy is said to come from President Donald Trump continuously criticizing the show and calling it biased. He even called Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him a “hit job.”

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Former cast member of the show Tina Fey defended the show last year during her Deadline interview saying that writers do not take political sides.

“We spent so much time and care on making sure everything was a fair hit. We never, ever went into it thinking, ‘We gotta protect Obama’ or ‘We gotta make [the Republicans] look bad.’ Audiences can smell when a sketch is tipped.”

After Saturday Night Live writer’s comment, Chelsea Clinton came forward to support Barron Trump. She trashed cyber bullies and urged everyone to let Barron be a kid.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

She herself has been mocked heavily by SNL. Back in 1993, then-cast member Mike Myers had to apologize for a Wayne’s World sketch co-starring Dana Carvey in which the pair mocked President Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.

Executive Producer Lorne Michaels told The Baltimore Sun after the issue, “We felt, upon reflection, that if it was in any way hurtful, it wasn’t worth it. She’s a kid, a kid who didn’t choose to be in public life.”

Meanwhile, Barron Trump is currently living at Trump Towers with mother Melania away from the limelight. Do you think SNL writer Katie Rich should be fired for her remarks about Barron? Share your insights in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]