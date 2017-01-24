Kandi Burruss On Anger Management: ‘I Will Cuss Your Ass Out’ After Porsha Williams Drama

Kandi Burruss had been staying out of the drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the most part because she had been focusing on her baby boy. Her son was born in January and Kandi started filming the show shortly after his birth. So Burruss hadn’t really stayed in touch with some of the ladies throughout the show’s hiatus. When she learned that Porsha Williams had been taking anger management classes in hopes of balancing her attitude when she was confronted with drama or accusations. And before accepting to go on a cast trip, the ladies wanted to know if Williams could handle the drama.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that she never expected the dinner with the ladies to turn into a huge drama fest between the ladies over Williams’ anger management lessons. She clearly didn’t want to talk about it, but all of the ladies kept bringing it up. Williams hadn’t talked to people about her anger management sessions and she had only told Phaedra Parks about them. So she was surprised when she heard that Parks had leaked the information to the other ladies.

“I didn’t understand why Porsha got so offended when Kenya said that Phaedra told her Porsha wanted to tell us how her anger management was going. She got an attitude, and it went down hill from there. Porsha could’ve easily said, “Phaedra must’ve misunderstood me, because I’m not ready to discuss it,” but instead it became this big back and forth,” Kandi Burruss explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that she was confused as to why Porsha flipped out after being asked about her anger management classes.

It was clear that Williams had told Phaedra about the anger management classes, even though she had hoped it would stay between them. So when Williams had to tell the ladies to stop talking about her issues, she ended up having to walk out of the dinner to get some peace. Kandi Burruss was shocked and she reveals that she wanted to try and settle the drama happening between Kenya Moore and Porsha.

“I wanted to stop Kenya and Porsha from going back and forth, so I tried to tell Kenya to stop, because obviously Porsha wasn’t taking what Kenya was saying positively. So I asked the question in what I thought was a calm, cool way that shouldn’t have been offensive, but Porsha got snappy with me, so I got snappy back. I’ve never been one to respond kindly to people talking to me crazily. It was really a dumb argument. I’m normally am very laid back, but if you talk to me in a tone I don’t like, I will cuss your ass out,” Kandi Burruss explains in her Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo.

It sounds like Burruss wanted to provoke Williams to see if the anger management classes had really helped. But when she walked out of the dinner, it sounds like Kandi felt that her point was justified – the classes hadn’t helped. Of course, it didn’t help that Kenya Moore kept egging her on and getting into an argument with her. Things will only get worse between Kandi Burruss and Williams when Williams starts talking about the threesome rumors between her and Kandi, as Burruss and her husband supposedly proposed a threesome with her.

