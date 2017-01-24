Dippin Dots Wins With Free Press After Sean Spicer Launched Five-Year Twitter War With The Company

Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s press secretary, had a five-year gig before getting tapped by Trump, and that was waging a one-sided Twitter war against Dippin Dots. Yes, Dippin Dots, the company most frequently seen at the mall, which has the tagline, “The ice cream of the future.” It’s not clear whether Spicer had a bad experience at his local Dippin Dots, but he kept his Twitter rage going for five years.

Back in 2010, before Spicer was in front of the podium threatening CNN and Buzzfeed for stepping out of line at press conferences, Sean Spicer was tweeting against Dippin Dots, saying that no matter what the company said, they were not the ice cream of the future in his humble opinion. Part of the problem seems to be linked to the fact that one time, when Spicer was at the mall, they ran out of vanilla.

“If Dippin Dots was the ice cream of the future, they would not have run out of vanilla.”

Anyone can have a bad day and post an angry tweet, but Spicer kept this up for five years.

Spicer started his personal Twitter war with Dippin Dots in April of 2010 when he was working for a company called Endeavor Global Strategies, a PR firm he cofounded, reports the New York Daily News. He wanted his Twitter followers to know just what he thought about Dippin Dots.

“Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future.”

He followed up with a restatement of the same tweet.

“I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are not the ice cream of the future (sic).”

But it sounds possible that Spicer was actually having a love-hate relationship with Dippin Dots because while at a Washington Nationals game the next year, he got close enough to find out that they ran out of his favorite flavor, vanilla.

“If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future would not have run out of vanilla.”

Although Spicer likely didn’t see this coming, his quippy Twitter posts have gotten lots of attention.

But if there is ever a winner in a Twitter war (even a one-sided one, as Dippin Dots never responded, until now), it’s Dippin Dots. Not only did they take the high road, even when Spicer went low, for the full five years, but they are also using the five-year feud as a free publicity opportunity, states Ad Week.

Dippin Dots CEO Scott Fischer wrote an open letter to Spicer, asking to be friends and inquiring if they can have an ice cream social for Spicer and the White House press corps.

“Dear Sean, We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency!”

And Fischer also said that he believes that the Trump administration and Dippin Dots have something in common, as both want to keep creating American jobs and Dippin Dots has double-digit growth.

It sounds like Spicer might be interested in some kind of fence-mending; he tweeted in response to the open letter and said that he would like for Dippin Dots to offer first responders and military something sweet as a thank you.

Might a spicy flavor named for Spicer be in the future?

What do you think this Twitter war says about Sean Spicer and Dippin Dots?

