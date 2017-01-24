Razzies 2017: Who Is Worse — Ben Affleck Or Ben Stiller?

While everyone is talking about La La Land regarding the movie’s astounding 14 Oscar nominations, the other movie making the most buzz is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is up for its own astounding eight Razzie nominations. Ben Affleck himself is up for two Razzies. Only one other movie has more nominations for being the worst movie of 2016. Zoolander No. 2 has been nominated for nine Razzies, of which Ben Stiller is nominated for three awards. Both actors’ nominations include Worst Actor in their respective movies.
The official website for the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards (aka Razzies) announced the full list of nominated “losers” yesterday, which features more than ever before.
“The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year’s 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories,” states the website. “‘Winners’ of this year’s tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25 – the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.”
Other movies in the running include Dirty Grandpa (six nominations), Gods of Egypt (five nominations), Hilary’s America (five nominations), Independence Day: Resurgence (five nominations), and Alice Through the Looking Glass (three nominations).
There are currently 1,014 voting Razzie members from 24 countries and 49 of the 50 United States. No word on which state is not represented in the voting. Those members vote for eight of the nine categories. For the Worst Screen Combo “award,” the Razzies partner up with Rotten Tomatoes.
Here is the complete list of the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Award Nominations. And the losers are:
Worst Picture
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actor
- Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
- Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
- Dinesh D’Souza (as Himself) Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actress
- Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
- Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
- Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress
- Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
- Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
- Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
- Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
- Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Worst Supporting Actor
- Nicolas Cage / Snowden
- Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
- Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
- Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screen Combo
- Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
- Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
- The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
- Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Worst Director
- Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
- Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
RELATED MOVIE REPORTS FROM INSQUISITR:
Ben Affleck’s ‘Live By Night’ And ‘Lego Batman Movie Lead Warner Bros Slate Of 2017 Movies
Disney’s Slate Of Movies For 2017 Includes The Much-Awaited ‘Beauty And The Beast’ And ‘Star Wars 8’
McDonald’s Has Yet To Make A Statement About Michael Keaton’s Film, ‘The Founder’
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander No. 2
#Zoolander2 and #BatmanVSuperman led the #Razzies nominations https://t.co/xwG1z45wHf pic.twitter.com/wQrS1487Je
— Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2017
Worst Screenplay
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Suicide Squad
[Featured Images by Vianney Le Caer and Joel Ryan/AP Images]