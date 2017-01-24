Razzies 2017: Who Is Worse — Ben Affleck Or Ben Stiller?

While everyone is talking about La La Land regarding the movie’s astounding 14 Oscar nominations, the other movie making the most buzz is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is up for its own astounding eight Razzie nominations. Ben Affleck himself is up for two Razzies. Only one other movie has more nominations for being the worst movie of 2016. Zoolander No. 2 has been nominated for nine Razzies, of which Ben Stiller is nominated for three awards. Both actors’ nominations include Worst Actor in their respective movies.

The official website for the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards (aka Razzies) announced the full list of nominated “losers” yesterday, which features more than ever before.

“The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year’s 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories,” states the website. “‘Winners’ of this year’s tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25 – the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.”

Other movies in the running include Dirty Grandpa (six nominations), Gods of Egypt (five nominations), Hilary’s America (five nominations), Independence Day: Resurgence (five nominations), and Alice Through the Looking Glass (three nominations).

There are currently 1,014 voting Razzie members from 24 countries and 49 of the 50 United States. No word on which state is not represented in the voting. Those members vote for eight of the nine categories. For the Worst Screen Combo “award,” the Razzies partner up with Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is the complete list of the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Award Nominations. And the losers are:

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza (as Himself) Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actress

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

