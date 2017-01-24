Michael Jackson Shocking Tell-All: Daughter Speaks Out On Sexual Assault Accusations, Depression, And Even Potential Murder

For the first time, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, is speaking out about her father’s molestation case, her own sexual assault, her struggle with depression, and even a possible murder in a shocking tell-all book.

Paris Jackson has revealed new details about her father Michael Jackson’s life, legacy, and death. The 18-year-old exposed startling confessions of her family’s complicated past in her new tell-all book, according to Radar Online.

Paris Jackson admitted that she believed Michael was her biological father despite the fact that she has questioned her true heritage over the years due to her caucasian features.

“He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

Jackson admitted that she had been sexually assaulted at 14 years old by a stranger.

“I don’t wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience, at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Jackson also went into some detail about her current relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, who she did not know until she was 10-years-old.

Paris claimed that her father never mentioned her mother when she was a young child.

“When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist.”

She recalled that when she finally put two-and-two together, she asked her dad about it.

“And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘What’s her name?’ And he’s just like, ‘Debbie,'” Paris explained. “And I was like, ‘Ok, well I know the name.'”

After Michael Jackson’s death, Paris said that she and Debbie fully reconnected, but she admits it is more of a friendship than a parental one.

“I’ve had a lot of mother figures. But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”

Paris Jackson maintained her stance that her father Michael was innocent in his child molestation case.

Paris recalled when her father was facing accusations that he sexually abused his children at his Neverland Ranch and said that she remembered Michael crying to her at night.

“[Jackson] would cry to me at night. He did not bull***t us. You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the s***ty world.”

Jackson shockingly revealed that she “absolutely” believes that her father Michael Jackson was murdered.

“Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

