‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Maisie Williams Scared Of Her Future

Game Of Thrones Season 7 is set to return this coming summer, with the last season set to air next year – but 19-year-old Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the popular HBO show, is already thinking about the day after, while also hinting at some of the expected events (so be careful if you don’t want any Game Of Thrones spoilers).

Maisie Williams was on British TV show This Morning, to promote her new Netflix sci-fi movie, iBoy, as Metro reports. Naturally, she was also asked about the upcoming Season 7 of Game Of Thrones, which will consist of seven episodes.

Season 8, expected to air sometime next year, with a yet-to-be-decided number of episodes, will be Game of Thrones’ last season ever. Originally, Season 8 was supposed to have only six episodes, but at this point the number of episodes is still being discussed at HBO, with the final decision to be made by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the series’ show-runners.

Game Of Thrones Season 7, according to Maisie Williams, will be the year everything heats up, after the events of Season 6 were setting everything up for the finale.

“This year everyone gets their trials and their tribulations. Particularly for Arya there’s some high points and there’s some low points.”

When we last left Arya Stark, at the end of Game Of Thrones Season 6, she had truly become the girl of many faces, and after wearing the face of a servant, had finally gotten her revenge on Walder Frey (David Bradley), feeding him pies made of his sons’ flesh, and eventually slitting his throat.

Maisie, who was cast on Game of Thrones when she was only 12, is both excited and scared ahead of the series’ ending. Being an avid dancer as well as an actress, Maisie’s future in Hollywood can take multiple paths.

Although she refused to reveal whether her character makes it through Game of Thrones Season 7, urging us to just wait and see, her time with the show is definitely coming to an end, either this year or the next.

“It’s really strange. It’s exciting because there’s so many things I haven’t been able to give my all because I’ve been such a huge part of Game Of Thrones – so it is exciting thinking I can do whatever I want with my career. But it’s also just really scary because that’s been my safety blanket and if I’ve not done any other work, I’ve been like, ‘It’s fine because I’ve got Game Of Thrones’, and when that won’t be there… it’s just scary.”

During her This Morning discussion relating to Game of Thrones Season 7, Maisie Williams also opened up about her relationship with Sophie Turner, who plays Arya’s sister on Game of Thrones – Sansa Stark. 20-year-old Sophie has been on the show since Season 1, along with Maisie – one of the few characters who have managed to survive the series’ tendency to kill off its main characters.

“It was so wonderful to have someone my age plucked out from normality into this world”, Maisie said of her relationship with Sophie. “It’s really lovely to have someone to hold my hand through this. She’s like my big sister.”

The main question on everyone’s minds at this point, is whether Maisie and Sophie will make it out of Game of Thrones Season 7 alive. In another radio interview held last week, Maisie Williams was at least willing to drop us a hint, as reported on The Inquisitr.

While admitting the writers don’t share much of the characters’ arcs and plot points with the actors, Maisie mentioned that she hadn’t yet received Season 8 scripts, indicating that she would. As dead characters don’t usually need scripts (though, on Game of Thrones, anything is possible), this is a good indication that we are going to see Arya Stark on Season 8, at least in some capacity.

With Game of Thrones Season 7 set to return sometime this summer, it appears we can expect a very exciting ending to the series – we’ll just have to wait a while longer.

[Featured Image by HBO]