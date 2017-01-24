Jenelle Evans Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend David Eason, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Gives Birth To Third Child

Jenelle Evans has been expecting her third child for what seems like several months. The Teen Mom 2 star battled pregnancy rumors from the moment she announced her relationship with David Eason. Last spring, Evans was speculated to be pregnant as she was undergoing testing for a mysterious illness. The reality star denied she was carrying Eason’s child for several weeks. It was confirmed she was expecting last summer when a police report leaked to the media.

Once Jenelle Evans finally claimed the pregnancy and announced to the world she was carrying David Eason’s child, things got a little chaotic for the highly controversial Teen Mom 2 star. This is her third child with a third father. While Evans and Eason aren’t phased by that, fans roasted her for it. Things have been going smoothly through the pregnancy and the arrival of the baby has had fans excited. Evans announced she was having a little girl and would be naming her new daughter, Ensley. The couple did a gender reveal announcement on social media and have been celebrating the little girl ever since.

According to Real Mr. Housewife, Jenelle Evans welcomed her daughter Ensley into the world at some point today. Photos were shared to Evans’ Snap Chat account, which alerted fans that the baby had been born. As of yesterday night, there were no indications that today would be the day for the little girl to make her entrance into the world. Because it is brand new, there are no details available about the size of Ensley or the actual time she made her way into the world. Both mom and baby appear to be doing well, with no issues being reported from either patient.

And she has arrived. ???????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

The birth of Ensley Eason is something both Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been looking forward to for several months. She is the third child for both parents, but the only daughter for Evans. Teen Mom 2 just aired the episode where Jenelle found out she is pregnant but continues to lie to the producers. It was also around the time of the car accident when her situation was leaked to the media. Evans’ mom Barbara commented about the number of pregnancies her daughter has had at the age of 24, but it didn’t seem to shock her.

Right now, Jenelle Evans is bonding with her little girl and David Eason in the hospital. As the day goes on, more details will likely become available. It is unclear whether or not the new parents will be sharing an actual photo of the baby girl to Instagram or Twitter but as of now, nothing but a photo of Jenelle holding her has been posted. Critics have been waiting on the birth of Ensley to check the dates against Evans’ claims of when she got pregnant. There were accusations that she was lying, but it appears that was not the case.

Fans of Jenelle Evans and David Eason have begun issuing their congratulations for the couple on various social media platforms. Snap Chat was where the birth was initially announced and very little information is currently available. The most important thing is mom and baby are doing well, and everyone appeared to be healthy and happy. Evans has been complaining for weeks about being uncomfortable and anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first daughter. Now that baby Ensley has made her way into the world, Evans and Eason have a chance to prove themselves to the critics. It is unclear whether or not Jenelle Evans and David Eason plan to get married at this point, but rumors are that there is a wedding on the horizon now that Ensley has been born.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]