Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Judge Is On A Mission To Make Them ‘Laugh’ Despite Tricky Divorce Proceedings

The judge handling Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s case is not oblivious to how distressing things are for the two, that’s why he is reportedly on a mission to lighten things up for the couple. A Hollywood Life insider talked about Judge John Ouderkirk’s plan.

“John will try to get Angelina and Brad to laugh through their divorce proceedings. He’s known to be strict, but also has a sense of humor that could diffuse any difficult issues they might encounter.”

The judge is the same man who married Angelina and Brad back in 2014. The two opted to get him for their divorce settlement because “they both trust and like him to a certain degree.” Apart from his life and legal experience, he will help the couple resolve their differences “as amicably as possible.”

While the judge won’t be able to stop the two from smearing each other’s images publicly, Brad and Angelina have reportedly agreed to resolve the conflict behind closed doors. They were advised by their legal representatives that airing their dirty laundry in the public will not help their case.

Brad and Angelina will work with the retired judge until the end of the year as per the stipulation that they have both signed. Divorce expert Kelly Chang Rickert said that the divorce could amount to a staggering $6 million.

“It really is a much better way to resolve disputes if you can afford it, however, it comes at a cost. On top of the $450 per hour for Judge Ouderkirk, it also costs up to $1,250 an hour for top lawyers like Laura Wasser (Angelina’s attorney) and Lance Spiegel (Brad’s attorney). They will not be negotiating a flat rate or anything like that and the costs can vary dramatically dependent on the case. It can cost as much as $500,000 a month for the overly litigious cases.”

The two choose not to grant interviews about the divorce although they have previously slammed each other through court documents. Nonetheless, they have already agreed to have the documents sealed for the best interests of their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Brad’s representative previously told Us that the couple decided to “act as a united front” in a bid to protect their children.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Angelina’s dad, Jon Voight, also told the website that he wouldn’t “want this thing to dissolve.” He admitted that he’s still rooting for Brad, Angelina, and the kids. Jon and Angelina were formerly estranged but have since patched things up.

Tabloid reports have initially painted Brad as the bad guy which made his health deteriorate, but an Us source claimed that the Fight Club actor is now “focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

Brad gets to visit his children based on the recommendation of their therapists who determine the readiness of each child to interact with the World War Z actor. Their current setup might still be confusing for the younger members of the clan, but it has reportedly strengthened the bond between Maddox and Pax.

The morning after Brad threw an intimate party at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California on Jan. 23, he took home a special balloon arrangement that he would reportedly give to the children.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]