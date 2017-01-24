Vicki Gunvalson And Tiffany Hendra Drama Reveals ‘RHOC’ Star Not Relying On Her Friends?

Vicki Gunvalson has been trying to rebuild her brand and her business over the past couple of months, as she was caught up in the drama once again on the last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last year, Gunvalson had to face the drama from Brooks Ayers’ cancer scandal, and this year, Vicki managed to get herself into trouble based on what she had said to Kelly Dodd about her co-stars. For example, Vicki had said something about Eddie Judge behind Tamra’s back, including hinting that he had once hooked up with a man.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson hinted that she’s not relying on her friends to pick herself back up after a year of drama. Gunvalson once revealed to Real Housewives of Orange County viewers that she expected her friends to make her casseroles and stop by her home to see if she was alright. And when none of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars did that during her time of hurting and mourning, she made a big deal out of it.

And Vicki decided to bring up the casserole argument once again on Twitter recently, as she was recently confronted with the Brooks Ayers and the lies he had told about his health. And her frustrations came out on Twitter after she learned that Tiffany Hendra from The Real Housewives of Dallas had said things about her. Tiffany had accused Vicki of being selfish and making everything on the show about her.

“Who is this person anyways? Seems to me that she’s the one who wants attention now. I’ve never met her!” Vicki Gunvalson questioned after reading an interview where Tiffany Hendra slammed the veteran of Real Housewives of Orange County, adding in a later tweet, “Who the heck are you anyways? And, I’m not fake or untruthful! I was lied to… Did u ever think of that?”

Gunvalson has repeatedly defended herself, saying that she herself is a victim of his cancer scam. Even though Vicki kept defending him for a long time, she did so because she loved him and she never thought that he would include her in the lies. But she has also revealed that she now doesn’t know what to think about the truth, and she isn’t really sure if he has cancer or not. And it sounds like people just want her to admit that she lied to the world, even though she may not have lied at all.

“I love Vicki on the show but the whole cancer thing is appalling. How could you not know?” one person questioned Vicki Gunvalson, who replied with, “Because I believed him! Have you never been lied to?! #MoveOn.”

“I’ve been lied to and scammed by my Now ex-husband. I totally understand,” one person wrote to Vicki in her defense, while another person questioned, “But did YOU lie (to get a casserole) just because he did?” to which Gunvalson dropped a shocker; “Nope! I make my own casseroles.”

It’s very interesting that Vicki is now revealing that she’s now making her own casseroles. In the past, she really focused on the casseroles as being a sign of compassion and care, especially in terms of friendship. But it sounds like she’s not getting anything from her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including any compassion. In fact, one has to wonder if Kelly Dodd is the only friend she has left on the show once the season starts filming again.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson’s tweet about making her own casseroles? Do you think she’s trying to say that she can’t rely on her friends to help her through Real Housewives of Orange County drama?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]