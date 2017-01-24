Did ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Star Dakota Johnson Just Confirm She Is Bisexual?

Dakota Johnson is opening up about her sexuality. The Fifty Shades Darker star recently praised other women for questioning their sexuality and admitted that she is going through a similar experience. Did Johnson confirm that she’s bisexual?

International Business Times reports that Johnson’s comments sparked rumors about her sexuality. Given how Johnson is currently single, fans wondered if she was confirming her own struggles with her sexual identity.

“I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life,” Johnson shared.

Johnson is coming out of a long romance with Jordan Masterson. While she didn’t comment about her relationship with Masterson, Johnson did open up about her dating life. “I do not do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt,” she said. “Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bisexuality?”

Johnson has faced bisexual rumors in the past. The actress was connected to Cara Delevingne after being introduced by Taylor Swift. It was rumored that Johnson’s fling with Delevingne may have ended her romance with Masterson. Neither party has commented on the rumors.

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently preparing for the release of Fifty Shades Darker. The highly-anticipated sequel explores Anastasia Steele’s maturing relationship with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), who is fighting to win Ana back. The film is set to open in theaters in February.

Speaking of the erotic drama, E! News is reporting that Johnson shares a few things in common with her on-screen character. This includes Johnson’s fascination with the world of BDSM and S&M.

“First of all, there are some very chic avenues in BDSM,” Dakota Johnson explained. “It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious.”

“It’s not like being on Hollywood Boulevard and walking by a ball-gag store. But what I admire is the bravery and the honesty of people who get down with it, who aren’t afraid to say that they need something a bit more in order to get off. America is still so sexually oppressed. Isn’t God’s gift to humans the orgasm?”

Johnson also admitted that she has a personal stake in the upcoming film. Although the movie is about as popular and commercial as it gets, the actress feels as though it stays true to a subject that is anything but mainstream.

“I know that’s not going to happen, but the thing about Fifty Shades is that even if it’s commercial and mainstream, the subject matter isn’t,” she shared. “In that way, I can do something mass but stay true to my weird interests.”

Of course, Johnson appeared nude in both Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming sequel. She also got naked for the film A Bigger Splash. “Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” she added. “I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f**k.”

While Johnson certainly identifies with Ana, her Fifty Shades Darker co-star Jamie Dornan doesn’t feel the same about his character. According to E! News, Dornan views himself as the polar opposite of Mr. Grey.

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan shared. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal—I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

Fans can watch Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan on the big screen when Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Feb. 10; check out the steamy trailer below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]