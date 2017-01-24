Note 8 Release Date And Specs: August 2017 Launch, Harman Kardon S-Pen Speaker, 4K Display And Safer Batteries

The Galaxy Note 8 will get released later this year, and it would be Samsung’s second flagship device after the launch of the Galaxy S8. Following the release of results from the Note 7 investigations, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh stated that the South Korean tech giant would be releasing a Note device that would be better, safer and most importantly, more revolutionary than its predecessors. While the specifics of the smartphone remain unconfirmed as of writing, recent leaks and reports about the device paint a picture of a flagship-grade machine that would tower over its competitors regarding features and power.

The history of the Galaxy Note 8 has been pretty unconventional. For one, there was a time when fans of the premiere phablet line were unsure if the device would even see a release. Due to the damage caused by the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 and its resulting worldwide recall, rumors were abounding then that the Note 8 would not see the light of day anymore. As it turned out, Samsung was fairly confident that its large-screened phablet range would be ready for a second chance this 2017, as revealed by Koh’s recent statements.

The release date for the Galaxy Note 8 has not been officially announced by Samsung, though a PC Advisor report stated that industry analysts predict the device to be given an August 2017 launch. The Note series has usually been revealed around August every year, seemingly as a means for Samsung to get another flagship into the market before arch-rival Apple releases the iPhone, which is conventionally unveiled in September. While there are reports stating that the Note 8 would see an earlier release date due to the brand’s damaged reputation resulting from the Note 7 fiasco, recent speculations are are pointing to a likely August 2017 reveal for the powerhouse device.

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are abounding, and while there have been conflicting reports about its features, speculations about the upcoming smartphone have been quite encouraging. The core hardware of Samsung’s Note series has always been the brand’s most formidable asset, and the Note 8 seems set to follow the line’s tradition, with its rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos chip with ARM Mali-G71 GPU, 6GB to 8GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage.

What is rather interesting, however, would be the name of the device itself. Considering that the device’s predecessor is dubbed as the Galaxy Note 7, it would appear that this year’s premiere Samsung phablet would be named the Galaxy Note 8. However, Samsung has already utilized the Note 8 moniker in an old 8-inch, S-Pen-equipped tablet back in 2013. Thus, there is a possibility that the upcoming 2017 phablet might be branded with a slightly different name.

One thing that truly defines the Note series is its range of bleeding-edge features. The ill-fated Note 7 had some them, including a well-received iris scanner. For the Note 8, rumors are high that the flagship phablet would have a unique feature as well, in the form of a revamped speaker-equipped S-Pen. A report by Patently Mobile described the new technology for the revolutionary speaker/stylus hybrid.

“When the pen is being stored in the Galaxy Note body, the speaker, which is in the pen shaft, carries sound through the pen and exists at the top of the pen via a new speaker. When the pen is removed from the Note device the sound simply travels from the internal speaker through the pen shaft opening.”

Considering that Samsung has acquired noted audio firm Harman Kardon in a massive $8 billion deal, there is a chance that the Note 8’s S-Pen would not only be the first of its kind to be equipped with a speaker, it would also feature the best audio capabilities in a Note device since the line debuted years ago. Overall, it appears that the Galaxy Note 8’s S-Pen would usher in a new era of input devices for Samsung’s premiere phablet line, and that might just be the beginning.

Apart from a revamped S-Pen, the Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to be one of the first Samsung devices to feature a true 4K display. While a 4K screen is also speculated for the upcoming Galaxy S8, the display’s significance to the Note 8, which is geared towards mobile virtual reality is quite greater. Between the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8, the latter would most likely be the one which is designed more for virtual reality. Thus, while the S8 might simply launch with a 2K display, a 4K display for the Note 8 definitely appears to be in order.

Lastly, Samsung’s own announcement has declared that the Galaxy Note 8 would be a device that is far safer than its predecessor. Considering that the Note 7 quite literally burst into flames due to a battery design defect, Samsung’s safeguards with the Note 8 are completely warranted. With the South Korean tech giant’s promise that the Note 8 would be its most structurally formidable phablet yet, it appears that Samsung is ready to reestablish its place as the top smartphone manufacturer in the world.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]