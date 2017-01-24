President Donald Trump-Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog Inauguration Roast [Video]

A NSFW video, produced by Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco, features a President Donald Trump-Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog roast that was recorded on inauguration day in Washington, D.C. The video, which appears to be well-received by its audience, has attracted over 100,000 views and is trending on social media.

As those gathered chanted “U.S.A., U.S.A” in the background, the President Trump dog comic roast began with the puppet, who is brought to life by Robert Smigel, commenting on the temperature being “bitter cold,” and it being the first inauguration where it is also “freezing in hell.” Triumph also noted that the sun was one of “many big stars” that refused to appear on inauguration day.

Triumph explained that Trump was sworn in on Friday and would be moving into the White House on Monday, “continuing his long tradition of evicting black families.”

Surveying the crowd, Triumph observed that the mass of humanity looked like the result of a Walmart vomiting, “nothing but Roseannes and Fieris as far as the eye can see.” The dog comic stated that, with all the senior citizens present, he hadn’t seen so much white hair since he saw “Madonna getting out of a limo without panties.”

Discussing the tight security presence in Washington on Friday, Triumph offered that it takes many personnel to make sure that First Lady Melania doesn’t run away. The dog then attempted to sell joke tickets to the “antisemitic section” of the audience, teasing potential customers with a possible upgrade to the “anti-Muslim” section.

Speaking with a man that identified himself as a “Latino for Trump,” Triumph spoke to him in Spanish, asking “What the **** is wrong with you?” Then, with another man, the dog puppet joked that he had a lot in common with President Trump, in that both have hands up their rear ends. Thankfully, Triumph noted, the hand up his rear end wasn’t Russian President Vladimir Putin’s.

Triumph the Wonder Dog might as well do Trump's pressers for now on. That's how much of a waste of time this is. #PEOTUS pic.twitter.com/rQ1JAZRrgF — Diana S. (@Amused0472) January 11, 2017

A true high-point for Triumph The Insult Comic Dog! https://t.co/l7v5evHtlK — Chris Traynor (@christraynor) January 24, 2017

“Because he is a puppet,” Triumph almost trailed off, explaining the wit behind the joke.

Turning to Donald Trump’s plans to repeal Obamacare, the comic dog observed that many of his supporters have “preexisting mental conditions.”

When Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, standing about 10 feet apart on the podium of the west front of the Capitol, Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog expressed the view that it was the closest the former Indiana governor had ever been to a black person.

Trying to find common ground with the Trump supporters gathered, the dog settled on Betty White and convinced a spectator to state that the 95-year-old actress “rules.” Triumph then went through the crowd, motivating different members to speak about their admiration for White. By the end of the exercise, the puppet had bystanders saying “White forever” and “White power.” He admitted that the Trump supporters present were a sharper group than he had bargained for.

Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog first appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 1997. Robert Smigel, the puppeteer responsible for bringing Triumph to life, and the dog have been asked to leave more than one venue, including an American Idol audition in Hawaii and the Democratic National Convention in 2004, as a result of their over-the-top antics and insults.

As Donald Trump was being sworn in, Triumph speculated that “millions of Americans are peeing in their pants” and that the image served only to “strengthen Trump’s erection.”

Noting Trump’s nod to Franklin D. Roosevelt with the line “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” Triumph added a long list of other things that seem to frighten Trump, including Mexicans, Muslims, the Middle East, BuzzFeed, and Access Hollywood. The Inquisitr has previously reported on the claims of several women that President Trump sexually harassed them, following the broadcast of audio from an Access Hollywood set of the president speaking about grabbing women “by the p****.”

