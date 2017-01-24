Netflix February 2017: Here’s What’s Coming To, And Leaving, Netflix In February

Netflix has finally released the complete list of all the title’s that will be coming to, and leaving, the streaming service in February.

Along with a whole slew of new titles, including Finding Dory, Magic Mike, and Twilight, there is also several Netflix originals that will be making their debut in February. Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, David Brent: Life on the Road, Stronger Than the World, Daniel Sosa: Sosafado, Imperial Dreams, and Santa Clarita Diet are just a few of the originals that will be available next month.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr,Netflix’s contract with the BBC seems to be up for renegotiation, which tends to happen around this time each year, meaning that many of the BBC shows being cut including: Copper (two seasons), House of Cards Trilogy (three seasons), Keeping Up Appearances (one season), Monarch of the Glen (seven seasons), North & South (one season), Outcasts (one season), Robin Hood (three seasons), Survivors (two seasons), The Buccaneers (one season), The Office (UK – two seasons), The Vicar of Dibley (four seasons), and Torchwood (four seasons).

Here’s a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in February (Netflix originals have been marked).

February 1:

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

ContactCorpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is BurningProject X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

February 2:

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3:

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado— Netflix original

Imperial Dreams — Netflix original

Santa Clarita Diet — Netflix original

February 4:

Superbad

February 5:

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

February 6:

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7:

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special— Netflix original

February 8:

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10:

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road — Netflix original

February 11:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than the World — Netflix original

February 12:

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13:

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14:

Girlfriend’s Day — Netflix original

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble— Netflix original

King Cobra

Project MC2: Part 4 — Netflix original

White Nights — Netflix original

February 15:

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16:

Milk

Sundown

February 17:

Chef’s Table: Season 3 — Netflix original

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 — Netflix original

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 — Netflix original

February 19:

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

February 23:

Sausage Party

February 24:

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore— Netflix original

Legend Quest: Season 1 — Netflix original

Ultimate Beastmaster — Netflix original

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico— Netflix original

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 — Netflix original

February 26:

Night Will Fall

February 27:

Brazilian Western

February 28:

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes — Netflix original

Here’s a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in February.

February 1:

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Machinest

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7:

Justin Bieber’s Believe

February 12:

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

February 13:

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

February 15:

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16:

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17:

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19:

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28:

Clueless

