Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani May Quit ‘The Voice’ After Season 12, Source Claims

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are already confirmed to return to The Voice for Season 12, but could they both quit the NBC singing show after one more season?

Speculation has been rife for months that The Voice could undergo a serious coaching shake-up after the upcoming season wraps later this year, and rumors are now swirling that both Blake and Gwen could quit after one more round rather than returning to the show solo.

Radar Online alleged that Shelton, Stefani and fellow returning coach Adam Levine were supposedly considering quitting The Voice after Season 12, which could leave three empty seats to be filled for when the NBC show returns for its second season of the year in the second half of 2017.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time, along with Gwen,” an insider claimed of the possibility of Shelton, Stefani and Levine all potentially quitting The Voice following the upcoming cycle, despite Blake and Adam so far appearing on every single show.

The site’s The Voice insider then went on to allege that it’s particularly unlikely Blake will return again without Gwen, claiming that he wasn’t himself behind-the-scenes of the most recent series after Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys joined the panel.

“Blake was not the same this season without Gwen there and it showed,” a The Voice insider said of Shelton’s supposed mood change without Stefani on the set. “When Gwen was a judge last season he was a ball of light and this season that light went out.”

Though Blake, Adam, and Gwen have so far stayed tight-lipped regarding Radar Online’s quitting report, Shelton did appear to confirm in a recent interview that he didn’t enjoy the most recent season of The Voice as much as he did when his girlfriend by his side.

Speaking to CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown earlier this month, Blake appeared to admit to host Cody Alan that he was growing tired of the talent search until Gwen returned to The Voice this year.

“Just when you think, you know, 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it’s not anymore with [Gwen],” Shelton said of Stefani, seemingly hinting that he may have been ready to quit the series until Shelton reclaimed her red revolving chair from Miley, who’s set to return for Season 13 of The Voice.

“What I’m most excited about that Gwen is going to be back this season,” Blake Shelton continued of having Gwen Stefani, who last appeared as a coach on The Voice in 2016, back in the coaching panel, admitting that he and Gwen were actually “nervous” to sit alongside each other again on The Voice following Stefani’s hiatus.

“We were both nervous about how this is going to work,” Blake revealed of The Voice on the CMT show, “but it brings a new level of competition to the show.”

“With her and I, we’re in this relationship, and it’s so exciting,” Shelton continued of Stefani’s much-anticipated return to The Voice last week. “It truly is,” Blake added.

But while Blake and Gwen have not confirmed reports claiming they may quit The Voice later this year, Radar Online previously claimed that it was allegedly very much Shelton’s idea to have Stefani return to the coaching panel for the upcoming shows.

According to a source, Blake supposedly told those behind the scenes of The Voice that he had no plans to do Season 12 unless Gwen returned, which could suggest Shelton will only sign on the dotted line for Season 13 of The Voice if Stefani is also brought back for another round of shows.

“Blake made it clear to the producers that he wanted Gwen by his side for the upcoming season,” a The Voice source said of Shelton. “It almost seemed like if [Gwen] did not return then neither would [Blake].”

The report came shortly after OK! Magazine alleged that Stefani was supposedly “furious” about Blake being on The Voice alongside Miley, hinting it’s unlikely she’ll be returning to sit alongside Cyrus, who is so far the only confirmed judge for Season 13, later this year.

The Voice have not yet commented on who will be forming the coaching panel for Season 13, though rumors have been swirling for weeks when it comes to who could serve as possible replacements should Gwen and Blake decide to quit, with Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez supposedly top of the list.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]