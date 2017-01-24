Tamra Judge Cancer: How ‘RHOC’ Star Is Doing In Her Marriage After Cancer Surgery

Tamra Judge has been keeping a low profile since the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended. When the show ended, Tamra had plenty of harsh things to say about Vicki Gunvalson, as she heard that that Vicki was spreading rumors about her husband Eddie possibly being gay. Of course, Tamra knew that her husband wasn’t gay, but she was furious to learn that a former friend would say such things about her husband. Judge decided to take a step back from the show, possibly to see if she wanted to continue filming The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now showing fans what she’s been doing behind closed doors. While her Twitter account has been somewhat silent since Christmas, her Instagram account has been more active. And it sounds like Judge is focusing on her family, her home and her marriage rather than on her co-stars. None of her pictures have anything to do with her co-stars and it is possible that she’s just distancing herself from some of the ladies.

“That’s a whole lotta CHEESE #chompers #realteeth #nofaketeethgoingonhere. All though I’ve always wanted fake teeth they always look so white and pretty,” Tamra Judge revealed in one Instagram picture she shared with her husband and a friend, to which one person replied, “Stunning Tamra, you have such a beautiful smile, you and Eddie are the hottest couple of OCH. I was so happy watching you win the contest, you rocked it! Lots of love from a huge fan!”

It sounds like Tamra wants fans to know that she’s very happy in her marriage with Eddie. She’s been posting pictures of them together at their fitness studio and it sounds like their business is taking a top priority over her friendships on The Real Housewives of Orange County. More recently, Tamra has been talking about the weather on social media.

“Its cold outside, even in OC! I beg you to buy one of these adorable beanies. I am a proud supporter of Love Your Melon, an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America and supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, they have donated over 2.5 million dollars and over 91,000 hats. 50% of profit from the sale of Love Your Melon products is donated to their Nonprofit Partners including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital & Make-A-Wish Foundation and many others!” Tamra Judge continued in a separate Instagram post, sharing that she wasn’t sharing an advertisement with her fans but sharing this product because she found it useful and awesome.

When The Real Housewives of Orange County ended, Tamra Judge decided to step away from social media. There were rumors that Bravo had issued a request for all the ladies to please stop tweeting about each other. If that rumor is true, it sounds like Tamra is the only one who has followed the request. Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow had all talked about things on the show and her co-stars after the show came to an end.

Tamra Judge Granddaughter Ava Gets Motorcycle for Christmas https://t.co/F08dFTHoVd pic.twitter.com/Ij13pD8JHr — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) December 28, 2016

In addition, Judge has been going through some health issues during the show’s hiatus. On Instagram, Tamra revealed that she had gone through some skin removal surgeries, as she had been diagnosed with squamous cell skin cancer on her arm, and a moderate atypical mole on her leg.

What do you think of Tamra Judge focusing on her family, her fitness studio and her health during the show’s hiatus? Do you think she’s planning on returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as the show may start filming soon?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]