Academy Awards Nominations 2017: Full List Of Oscar Nominees

The 2017 Academy Awards nominees have been revealed!
Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs on Tuesday morning to reveal the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards.
According to Complex, La La Land is now tied for the record of most nominations. It shares the record of 14 Oscar nominations with with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). Arrival and Moonlight received eight nominations each, while Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Hackshaw Ridge each received six.
JUST IN: Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been announced #OscarNominationshttps://t.co/AEDXorWydxpic.twitter.com/W3FiiscGQG
— CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2017
Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for nominated for best actor in a leading role, while Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.
Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine, Denmark
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden
- The Salesman, Iran
- Tanna, Australia
- Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Live Action Short
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Original Song
- “Audition,” La La Land
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Fences
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
BREAKING: #LaLaLand nominated for a record 14 Academy Awards, tying with Titanic and All About Eve!! Congrats #EmmaStone #RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/ug38X0WJxd
— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 24, 2017
The 2017 Oscars will be held on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event.
[Featured Image by Featureflash Photo Agency/ Shutterstock.com]