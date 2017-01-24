Academy Awards Nominations 2017: Full List Of Oscar Nominees

The 2017 Academy Awards nominees have been revealed!

Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs on Tuesday morning to reveal the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards.

According to Complex, La La Land is now tied for the record of most nominations. It shares the record of 14 Oscar nominations with with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). Arrival and Moonlight received eight nominations each, while Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Hackshaw Ridge each received six.

Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for nominated for best actor in a leading role, while Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.

Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Picture

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

The 2017 Oscars will be held on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event.

