Donald Trump and Melania Trump Happily Married? Chelsea Handler Doesn’t Think So — Tweets ‘#AlternativeFacts’

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are not happily married — this according to Chelsea Handler. The comedienne poked fun at President Trump and First Lady Melania on Twitter using the “#AlternativeFacts” hashtag.

Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage is under the microscope by a brilliantly funny person whose job it is to point out alternative facts for comedic relief. So, park that in the back of your mind as you play along.

Handler posted a Twitter pic of Melania and Donald at a dinner in his honor after he was sworn in as the country’s 45th President of the United States. The couple looked sullen and sat fairly far apart.

Handler captioned the pic with the sarcastic suggestion that Donald Trump and Melania Trump was one big “happy” couple.

The user @Hannlah said, “I don’t think it’s humanly possible for anyone to truly love Donald.”

The user @Goldenchristie said, “I don’t know why she doesn’t divorce his ass. Obviously a legal citizen since she voted. She hates him as much as we do.”

Chelsea is known for her wisecracks and poking fun at herself, similar to Amy Schumer’s monologs. Who can forget her impersonation of Russia’s Putin riding a horse while topless?

Here’s some background of the alternative facts hashtag that’s taking the internet by storm, according to Real Clear Politics. The phrase was coined by Kellyanne Conway, the Counselor to President Donald Trump who was the face of his campaign, during a Meet the Press segment with Chuck Todd.

During the interview, Conway tried to clarify and make light of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s remarks during a briefing. Then, he backed Donald Trump’s earlier claims that the number of people at his inauguration was the “largest ever.” Fairly quickly, multiple sources used juxtaposed images of Obama’s 2009 ceremony with Donald Trump’s attendance density and independent data on digital viewership to debunk Trump’s statements to the public.

Todd pressed Conway about why Spicer would stay the course with “provable falsehood” statements, despite the preponderance of evidence to refute the claim.

“Don’t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck. What– You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.”

Thus, the birth of a new phrase.

Donald Trump is constantly criticized for a lack of chivalry. A video emerged days ago that showed Melania appearing to be frightened by something her husband said during the swearing-in ceremony. Hollywood Life put its spin on the viral footage.

“In the clip, you can see Donald talking to his wife and her smiling and nodding along. BUT right after he turns around the brand new first lady gets this look in her eyes like someone just walked over her grave. Yikes! Now, we have absolutely no idea what the president said to the former model, but it appears that whatever it was totally freaked the poor woman out. And if that wasn’t enough, if you look at the man two back from Melania on the right you will see that his face changes as Trump turns around too. OMG, this is so freaky!”

Social media had a field day with the footage of a “frightened” Melania. Some suggested Donald Trump was telling Melania Trump to stop laughing at his hair. Another said he was probably threatening to deport Melania if she’s not careful.

Trump is also decried for narcissistic behavior, misogyny, xenophobia — you name it. Handler is simply playing into the frenzy created by Donald and Melania as the President and First Lady.

Others concerned about Melania’s muted disposition and stoic persona when out with the New York billionaire raise concerns about her happiness. They accuse her of being under lock and key by her dominant husband and simply laying in wait until she’s told to jump — and how high.

Those who know Melania say her dejected countenance is not a sign of a failing marriage. Rather, it’s her demeanor and humble beginnings; she understands the gravity of her position as First Lady and tries to stay under the radar so that her son Barron Trump will be insulated from the fodder.

I’m not a Melania Trump apologist nor am I minimizing what others claim about the state of Donald and Melania’s marriage. Whatever they may be enduring on their journey is a private matter and they deserve the privacy as an inherent right — if nothing else — and a matter of respect.

Undoubtedly, Michelle and Barack set the bar high during their time in the White House. They appeared to be the country’s Romeo and Juliet and pictures captured the bliss of their nuptials.

On Donald and Melania’s marriage, one only has to ask this: Is it fair to compare apples to oranges?

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]