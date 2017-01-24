2017 Oscar Nominations Announced: La La Land Leads with 14 Nominations

Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning during a live-streamed event. La La Land scored 14 Oscar nominations tying it with Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations by any movie. Moonlight is tied with Arrival with eight nominations. Among the surprising snubs by the Academy include Amy Adams for Arrival, Tom Hanks for Sully and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals. Pixar also did not get nominated for Finding Dory. It is safe to say that a year after #OscarsSoWhite controversy, Academy has definitely made an inclusive change as Academy showered nominations on six African-American themed films.
Congratulations to #LALALAND on its 14 Academy Award nominations including BEST PICTURE – Tying the record for most #OscarNoms! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JsoFuGfffI
— La La Land (@LaLaLand) January 24, 2017
Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees for each category.
Best Picture
Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Moonlight,Fences
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight, Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea, Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water, Dev Patel – Lion, Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis –Fences, Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Nicole Kidman – Lion, Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures, Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Cinematography
Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence,
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, 13th, O.J.: Made in America
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling – La La Land, Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington – Fences
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert – Elle, Ruth Negga – Loving, Natalie Portman – Jackie, Emma Stone – La La Land, Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Directing
Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight
Production Design
Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land, Passengers
Costume Design
Allied, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jackie, La La Land, Florence Foster Jenkins
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia
Original Song
‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ – La La Land, ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ – Trolls, ‘City of Star’ – La La Land, ‘The Empty Chair’ – Jim: The James Foley Story, ‘How Far I’ll Go’ – Moana
Original Score
La La Land, Lion, Jackie, Passengers, Moonlight
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine, A Man Called Ove, The Salesman, Tanna, Toni Erdmann
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Intérieurs, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets
Film Editing
Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Moonlight, Hell or High Water
It's time to shine #MOONLIGHT. 8 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture! pic.twitter.com/dZW7tIahq6
— MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) January 24, 2017
La La Land has already made history with its record-tying 14 nominations. It is yet to be seen who will come out as a winner on the final night. Moonlight remains the tough contender in this battle. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017 will be held on February 26.
