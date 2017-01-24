Christina And Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Fighting On Set, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Canceled?

Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their divorce several weeks ago but released a statement in which they said that they agreed to keep their business relationship intact and that they had planned to keep filming Flip or Flop together. Now, a new report from Radar Online claims that things aren’t going as smoothly as the former couple might have hoped.

“The first week back filming has not been easy. The bitterness between the two of them has caused the crew to have to do so many retakes and reshoots,” said a source.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have said that they are dedicated to raising their two children together and that they will carry out their respective contracts with HGTV, continuing Flip or Flop in a very different way. When two people are married, there is a connection between them. However, most couples that divorce lose this connection and sometimes tension is palpable. Fans were hopeful that Christina and Tarek El Moussa would be able to get through the show without allowing their divorce proceedings get in the way, but how could they not? Things are very different for them now.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa took a “brief hiatus” from Flip or Flop while they worked a couple of their divorce logistics out privately. However, sources say that the former couple has resumed filming and it’s a different atmosphere on set these days.

“Tarek and Christina used to share everything, but now they require to each have their own trailers, dressing rooms and team. This will be the last season that two are going to film together. It is already really, really messy,” the source added.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been through the tabloid wringer over the past few weeks. Tarek was accused of having a relationship with the family’s nanny while Christina’s alleged relationship with Flip or Flop contractor Gary Anderson has been under a microscope. Gossip rags have tried to get people to think that Christina was unfaithful to Tarek and that all kinds of things were going on in the couple’s marriage behind closed doors. Things got so intense and out of hand that Tarek actually took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip, and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” he said in the post.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have not responded to this latest rumor about trouble on the set of Flip or Flop, but many of their fans are already exhausted from everything that has gone on. Commenters have said that they will no longer be watching the show, and that could mean additional trouble for HGTV. Several people think that the show just won’t work anymore, now that Christina and Tarek’s marriage is over.

Do you think that HGTV will end up canceling Flip or Flop, or do you think that the former couple will be able to keep it going? Will you continue to watch the show, or are you over it? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]