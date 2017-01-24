Selena Gomez Happier With The Weeknd Than Justin Bieber: She Is ‘Feeling Things She’s Never Felt’

This isn’t the “Same Old Love” for Selena Gomez. Following her make-out session with The Weeknd, In Touch Weekly reports that Gomez is the happiest she’s ever been. Are things already getting serious between Gomez and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye)?

“Selena is feeling things she never felt before with The Weeknd. The relationship with Abel is fresh and new for Selena, but she can tell things are completely different from any of her previous relationships,” an insider explained.

This includes Gomez’s former relationship with Justin Bieber. Not only is Gomez “feeling things” with her new lover, but he’s also given her some swag back.

“For the first time in a long time, Selena has her confidence back and she credits that to having Abel in her life,” the source shared. “She is healthier than she has been in a long time and having an honest relationship has a lot to do with her feeling so strongly. Abel makes Selena feel secure and she sees this as her first mature relationship as an adult.”

Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd made headlines last week after photos surfaced of the two singers kissing in public. The images leaked months after The Weeknd ended things with Bella Hadid.

Hadid hasn’t addressed the steamy images, but she did post a photo of herself flipping off a camera on social media. Fans took the hint as a slight towards The Weeknd’s new romance. At the same time, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, also allegedly spoke about the relationship. Sources claim that Bieber called out Gomez for using The Weeknd for fame.

According to Mirror, Hadid agrees with Bieber and thinks that Gomez is using the romance for personal gain. “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” an insider revealed. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

It isn’t clear when The Weeknd and Selena Gomez started dating, though it sounds like their romance was sparked while collaborating on new music.”They started hanging as friends and it became romantic,” a source stated. “They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.”

Hadid’s split with The Weeknd was amicable, but Entertainment Tonight reports that she was still hurt by the fact that he moved on so quickly. Although Hadid is an acquaintance of Gomez, the singer isn’t concerned about hurting her feelings.

“Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor,” a source explained. “She preferred to be the one-on-one with Taylor and didn’t like being a part of the whole squad thing.”

The insider continued: “Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them… Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn’t have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella’s ex.”

Gomez, meanwhile, was recently spotted spending some time with friends in Sherman Oaks, California. The singer went out for dinner with some of her pals at Boneyard Bistro and looked happier than ever.

At the same time, E! News reveals that Hadid and The Weeknd had a short reunion during an A$AP Rocky concert in New York City. The Weeknd performed a few songs for the concert and Hadid showed up for the event with Kendall Jenner. It isn’t known if Hadid and The Weeknd talked to each other at the concert, but they were definitely close enough to bump into each other.

“[Hadid is] actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him,” a source said. “They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena.”

Tell us! Who do you think is a better match for Selena Gomez – Justin Bieber or The Weeknd? Let us know in the comments below.

