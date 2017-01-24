‘Hai To Gensou No Grimgar’ Season 2: ‘Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash’ Manga/Light Novels In English Give Anime Spoilers

Will Grimgar Season 2 ever be released? The popularity of the Hai to Gensou no Grimgar anime has caused some to start reading the Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash manga series in order to see what’s coming up next. Unfortunately, while both the Grimgar light novels and manga will begin to be published in English in 2017, the more recent volumes are currently only available in Japanese at this time so Grimgar’s English fans are left in a dungeon without a weapon. And that’s why you are here… this article will give a synopsis of what we might expect to see in Hai to Gensou no Grimgar Season 2.

Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash Season 2 Release Date Rumors

A Grimgar Season 2 release date for the anime still has not been announced yet even though Hai to Gensou no Grimgar was a popular anime during the Winter 2016 lineup on CrunchyRoll and other anime streaming services. Funimation had the international license for the first season so the official announcement should come from them. Just like the main characters never gave up hope entirely, anime fans know that a new season could be announced any time in 2017 or beyond.

This hope has led some on YouTube to start rumors claiming that it’s possible that Hai to Gensou no Grimgar Season 2 could be announced or even released in February of 2017. To be clear, this idea is merely a rumor and no official announcement has been made by Funimation, A-1 Pictures, or TOHO Animation.

The good news is that English light novel publisher J-Novel Club announced their acquisition of the Grimgar light novels series on October 28, 2016. Shortly later, American publisher Yen Press announced their acquisition of the Grimgar manga on November 23, 2016. Based upon Amazon, the release date for the paperback of Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash Volume 1 will be June 20, 2017 with Volume 2 set to follow (the Kindle version of Grimgar Volume 1 is available now!).

Grimgar Season 2 Spoilers: Lights Novels Show Us The Future Of The Anime

To put the anime story of Hai to Gensou no Grimgar into perspective, author Ao Jyumonji has released nine volumes so far and the release date for Hai to Gensou no Grimgar Volume 10 has yet to be announced. The creator has been publishing two to three volumes a year, with Grimgar Volume 9 being published in August of 2016. The events of the Grimgar anime, on the other hand, only cover the storyline from the first two volumes.

[WARNING: The following contains major spoilers.]

The last time we saw our heroes, Haruhiro, Ranta, Yume, Moguzo, Shihoru, and Mary had finished their fight with the deadly Death Spot. Haruhiro managed to overcome the giant kobold by following the white line, a hidden skill that makes his body move on its own so he can kill any enemy with one attack.

The greatest part about Grimgar Season 2 is that the fight scenes will be on a whole another level. Yes, Haruhiro will struggle with being the leader, or he frequently will think he’s about to be killed by a monster, but otherwise the battles will become far more interesting. The group quickly grows as warriors to the point that fighting kobolds is no longer a problem. Other parties start to invite Haruhiro’s friends to join them and the group eventually joins a clan.

And then they receive the order to attack an Orc fortress called Dead Head, a supposedly easy mission since Team Haruhiro are backed up by strong parties like Wild Angels (a clan made up of only women) and Team Ranji. Ever since the priest Manato’s death, the team had been reluctant to push themselves too hard, but the lure of an easy gold coin was too much.

As might be expected, the attack on Dead Head fortress does not go as planned and they find themselves fighting against Orc fighters, mages, and even an unexpected boss. The attacks on the Orc reach a crescendo where it’s a huge survival battle with all teams united in defeating their common enemy. Everyone manages to whittle the Orcs down until only the Orc boss is left.

The scene ends with everyone attacking the boss and they don’t stop until Renji delivers the finishing blow. Everyone is exhausted yet elated at their major victory. But then one member of Haruhiro’s party collapses to the side…

Another death of a team member is not the first piece of ash to mar their victory. A woman named Choko dies in front of Haruhiro and this event triggers a memory from his past life on Earth. It turns out he knows her and this scene will show how. But it’s more a feeling than a strong memory, which is a reoccurring theme during this section of the story.

For example, the team tank Mogzo loves ramen. One day the guys are slurping down some fantasy food that resembles ramen but it’s not. Mogzo felt that he knows something better and thus he believes it’d be good idea to open a ramen soup shop.

Unfortunately, nothing goes as planned as the subtitle of Grimgar Volume 3 notes. Setting up a ramen restaurant in Grimgar quickly becomes a forgotten idea when the team discovers in Grimgar Volume 5 that portals to other worlds exist. What’s more, these worlds have portals to other universes! Haruhiro’s group believes it’s possible they can traverse the multiverse and find their way home to the place of their forgotten memories.

Thus, the overarching theme of the Grimgar anime series will eventually be about traveling to new worlds Stargate-style. But these worlds and universes may operate completely different from the Grimgar world. Night may not exist. Magic may shift or change to the point that a priest cannot heal. Not only is there new enemies, but the rules defining reality change.

Still, the human reality will always be present. Grimgar Season 2 will have plenty of action to be sure, but the slow development of the characters within a fantasy world will always be the primary focus. The team will each individually blame themselves for the death of their comrade. Romance will blossom amidst death. Ranta will go on funny tirades. The main party will learn more about their past lives and begin to bond with Kuzaku, the replacement for their fallen member.

Where will this season end and Grimgar Season 3 begin? It’s hard to say but Grimgar Volume 4’s ending does provide a good stopping point in a maze called the Wonder Hole. Fans of the Grimgar light novels agree that the epic battle against the “Ustorel” is one of the best fight scenes in the series so far. Let’s just hope anime fans don’t have to wait too long to watch it themselves in Hai to Gensou no Grimgar Season 2.

[Featured Image by Eiri Shirai/Overlap Bunko]