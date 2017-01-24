Hailey Baldwin Refuses To Join A Girl Squad

Hailey Baldwin, the American model, is one of the major players in show business who is making Kendall Jenner’s “girl group” proud. According to Vogue, Hailey Baldwin’s stylish dress stole the show when she visited The Nice Guy, a Hollywood bar lounge, along with Kendall Jenner and her girl squad.

Hailey Baldwin Owned New Year’s Eve With Surprisingly Subtle Style https://t.co/avwi51kLbv via @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/Cwd4XAKFKX — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) January 24, 2017

Jenner also drew plenty of attention, wearing a white gossamer-like outfit that was designed by Kim Kardashian.

The concept of a “girl group” or “squad” is a new one in show business and the entertainment industry in general. A squad is formed by a close-knit group of celebrities who socialize together by visiting different events and social parties. Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift are two popular celebrities who have formed their own girl squads, becoming trendsetters who have encouraged other female celebrities to follow suit.

It can be said that Hailey Baldwin does not belong to either of these two squads, because the model has good relationships with Kendall Jenner, as well as celebrities like Gigi Hadid who has close ties with Taylor Swift’s squad. Apart from Gigi Hadid, celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Lena Dunham are prominent members of Taylor’s squad.

The rivalry between Jenner and Swift intensified ever since the “Blank Space” singer started feuding with Kanye West. Since then, other celebrities like Hailey Baldwin have been caught in between the warring squads.

In fact, Hailey Baldwin had earlier revealed that she still does not understand the importance of forming a “girl squad.” The model is very likely aware that forming a squad is a current trend followed by celebrities who wish to promote themselves by tying up with other celebrities, entrepreneurs, and even sports personalities. In fact, Taylor Swift has also added the U.S. Women’s soccer team in her girl squad.

Associating with an illustrious social circle helps celebrities to stay relevant by constantly being in the news and, similarly to high school playground politics, a squad makes the celebrity feel like she has backup in the case of a feud with someone outside of her squad.

Recently, Hailey Baldwin gained publicity when she accompanied Kendall Jenner to watch the L.A. Lakers battling the Memphis Grizzlies in a basketball match in Los Angeles. More specifically, Hailey Baldwin and Jenner were present at the game to cheer Jordan Clarkson, Jenner’s rumored beau, who was playing for the L.A. Lakers. According to the Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin appeared to be Jenner’s dedicated sidekick while enjoying the game in a sleeveless polo neck dress that looked stylish when paired with black trousers.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s presence proved to be lucky for the L.A. Lakers who beat the Memphis team in the match. Jenner has reportedly been having an on and off relationship with Jordan Clarkson, and by all accounts, she does not appear very serious about the relationship. On the other hand, it is speculated that Hailey Baldwin also has some interest in the basketball star, especially since the pair were spotted on a date just a few days ago.

(HQ) Hailey Baldwin e Jordan Clarkson saindo no restaurante Catch LA em West Hollywood (19.01) pic.twitter.com/Ko1Utb8RWl — Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) January 20, 2017

Moreover, the fashionable model took a break from her busy schedule to cheer Clarkson during his basketball game at Barclay’s Stadium in New York.

Whether Jordan Clarkson is in a romantic relationship with either Jenner or Baldwin remains to be seen, as there is every possibility that the three are just good friends. However, the famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has previously shown that she doesn’t feel threatened by Hailey Baldwin having a close relationship with men that Jenner is involved with.

In fact, Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were known to frequently socialize with Justin Bieber back in 2015, with speculations that a love triangle was developing amongst the celebrities. According to Hollywood Life, fans and the media could not ascertain whether the “Love Yourself” singer was romancing Kendall Jenner or Hailey Baldwin, because the singer appeared to be dating both the models at the same time.

(Jan. 22, 2015) Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/xYWq0geggS — Hailey Baldwin (@throwbackhailey) January 22, 2017

Eventually, it turned out that Jenner’s relationship with Bieber was purely platonic, and that the “Love Yourself” singer had indeed been dating Hailey Baldwin. After the relationship had ended, Bieber began dating Sofia Ritchie, and it remains to be seen whether Hailey Baldwin is dating the L.A. Lakers star or not.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]