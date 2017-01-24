What’s Inside Donald Trump’s Inauguration Swag Bag: Baseball Cap, Fake $100 Bill, Round-Trip Airline Voucher, And More

Guests who were present at Donald Trump’s inauguration party were treated to a White House-approved tote bag that included goodies like a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, a fake $100 bill bearing the president’s face, a White House keychain, and two inauguration pins.

The white-and-navy bag is embellished by a “Presidential Inauguration Donald Trump – Mike Pence” text. VIP attendees, on the other hand, received a round-trip airline ticket to anywhere in the country, a book penned by the president himself, and some other knick-knacks such as bumper stickers and rubber bracelets.

Speakers who attended the historic day walked away with gold White House cuff links, the Blair House book that contains insights about the president’s guest house, and a mug. They were also treated to round-trip flights and hotel accommodations.

However, it’s through the swag bag that the president was caught contradicting his principle to “buy American and hire American.”

We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN!#InaugurationDay #MAGA???????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

It turns out that the inauguration caps given away were made in China. Cheri Bustos, the Democratic representative for Illinois, pointed out the fact. She shared a photo of the caps with labels bearing a “Made in China” text.

GOP colleague let me see his Trump hat. It was made in China. Awkward given Trump's #BuyAmerican pledge. All talk no action? #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/dIfHNHwYap — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 20, 2017

Nonetheless, as with all presidential inaugurations, the ceremony entails time and money. The New York Times estimates that Trump’s inauguration cost could exceed $200 million. The figure will still change based on the number of people who attended as well as the weather during the inauguration.

When it comes to inaugurations, there are various sources of funding. According to the paper, it is Congress that foots the bill for the actual swearing-in. Funds for other important things, including inaugural stands, are shouldered by the Capitol Police.

The biggest ticket item is event security and based on the paper’s calculation, the security costs of Trump’s inauguration could amount to $100 million. It is the federal government that will pay for security.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee, comprised of the President-elect’s team members, is responsible for planning other festivities such as parades and parties. These events are paid for by private donors.

For Barack Obama’s inauguration back in 2009, approximately $170 million was spent, according to MIC.

Debates are continuously ensuing over the inauguration attendance. Some headlines were far from friendly, making the president’s team worried about him.

As reported by the Independent, the president is fond of watching the television.

“One person who frequently talks to Trump said aides have to push back privately against his worst impulses in the White House, like the news conference idea, and have to control information that may infuriate him. He gets bored and likes to watch TV, this person said, so it is important to minimize that.”

Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax’s CEO and Donald’s friend, told Politico that the president’s modus operandi is to strike back at vile remarks.

“He likes to be authentic. It’s worked for him for decades, his reputation, his brand, his candidacy. The problem is he’s moved into a different position and that hasn’t fully sank in yet. He’s not speaking for Donald Trump and his company. He’s speaking as the leader of the free world.”

Even Barron Trump wasn’t spared from ruthless comments. Despite being a 10-year-old, some could not help but poke fun at him. Many have stood up for him, including Chelsea Clinton, who urged people to let Barron be a normal child.

While the family can’t escape the political spectrum in the coming years, Melania is determined to let her son have a meaningful life. Even before Donald’s candidacy, Melania chooses not to enlist a nanny. She personally looks after Barron’s academics and after-school activities. Their routine will continue, but this time, with a bigger security team.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]