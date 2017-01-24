‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8: Tyler Lockwood Will Return [Spoilers]

Fans were outraged with Damon’s actions against Tyler Lockwood in The Vampire Diaries Season 8, but there is some good news. Friday’s episode will see the werewolf founding family member return, but not in the way that fans want.

When TVD Season 8 was confirmed as the final season, fans instantly gave a list of characters they wanted to see return. Tyler Lockwood was on that list, among the likes of Jeremy Gilbert and Sarah Salvatore. Fans wanted to see closure for the various characters that have come and gone, some never to even be mentioned.

Tyler did return, but only for a few brief moments. To prove that he had his humanity switched off and there was no saving him, Damon killed Tyler, just as Tyler returned to town. There was hope that he would be saved, but it was soon clear that it was too late. The people of Mystic Falls mourned the loss of their friend, as fans screamed at Julie Plec. How could she bring back one of the original characters just to kill him off in such an unceremonious way?

Well, it turns out that there is a deeper reason for Tyler’s death. This week in The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Michael Trevino will reprise his role. As already reported by the Inquisitr, Damon will be pulled into his memories after Sybil forces him to turn his humanity back on. He will be in a comatose state, trapped in the memories of all the bad things that he has done. One of those bad things is the death of Tyler Lockwood.

Sybil is wrong if she think Damon will be consumed with guilt over killing Tyler Lockwood #TheVampireDiaries — Lovey (@LuvTrinity) January 21, 2017

Damon has been trying to kill Tyler Lockwood since season 2. Guilt Free #TheVampireDiaries — Lovey (@LuvTrinity) January 21, 2017

As much as Damon and Tyler didn’t really get along, Tyler was important to Elena. Damon knows that killing one of her friends will mean that she is angry and disappointed in his actions when she returns. It’s not like Damon can avoid the truth, considering Stefan and Caroline will also presumably be around for the time that Bonnie dies and Elena returns.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Trevino will come back to reprise the memory of Tyler in Friday’s The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode. He will be in Damon’s head, as Caroline, Bonnie, and Stefan work instead to either save Damon or completely turn Damon evil.

Will Tyler be the only familiar face? There are hopes that there will be others who turn up to taunt Damon and make him feel guilty for his actions. This could be the way that Jeremy returns, since Damon did kill Jeremy back in Season 1. Luckily, Jeremy was wearing the Gilbert ring, but Damon had purposely snapped Jeremy’s neck to kill him. Does Damon still feel some guilt for that? Will Sybil be able to bring that guilt to the forefront of his memories?

This could also be a turning point for Stefan, who currently has his emotions turned off. Another death in The Vampire Diaries Season 1 was Lexie, Stefan’s best friend. Could Lexie show up not just in Damon’s memory but as a way to make Stefan think twice about his ripper ways and turn his emotions back on? There is also news that Sheriff Liz Forbes will appear for an episode, which will be heartbreaking for Caroline as she steps inside Damon’s memories.

There are plenty of candidates when it comes to making Damon feel guilty. He has caused death and destruction wherever he goes and never really showed any guilt or remorse for his actions. Could it all come back to him, as he realizes his love for Elena again?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 picks up on Friday with Caroline and Bonnie attempting to save Damon from himself. They will have to turn to Stefan to help, when Sybil has her claws in the elder Salvatore brother. During a trip in Damon’s head, Stefan threatens to burn Mystic Falls to the ground.

What do you think about the return of Tyler Lockwood? Do you hope he has a better send off in The Vampire Diaries Season 8 than when he was killed off earlier in the season?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]