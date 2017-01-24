Kourtney Kardashian Faces Pregnancy Rumors, Scott Disick Returns To Partying?

Kourtney Kardashian is facing rumors of a possible pregnancy at the same time that her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is facing allegations of reverting to his hard partying ways.

Following a number of vacations with her ex-boyfriend, and a recent outing with rumored flame Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be fueling rumors of a potential fourth child.

On January 23, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed Kourtney Kardashian had been hinting at her possible pregnancy for weeks with a number of “not-so-subtle social media posts,” the latest of which featured the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posing with one of her daughter Penelope’s baby dolls. According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian, who has allegedly gotten back together with Scott Disick, is seen cradling the life-like baby in her photo post as she hides her stomach with a baggy tracksuit and puffy jacket.

A short time ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of baby toys and revealed that the items had given her the “itch.” She also shared an image of baby Gucci sneakers, tiny sunglasses and a gold chain with the caption, “Baby.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who are parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, were said to be back together at the end of last year after traveling to Mexico and Aspen as a family. At the time, a People Magazine source claimed the up-and-down couple were living together once again and noted that Kardashian “seems very happy” with Disick.

The source also said Kourtney Kardashian has expressed that she would like another child and another insider confirmed to the magazine that the reality star “definitely wants four kids.”

“For a long time, it really seemed like [Kourtney Kardashian] was completely over Scott. She was acting very disappointed. It seemed she would never take him back. Then Scott decided to turn things around,” a third source told People Magazine. “It was like he finally realized that he needed his family. For the past few months, Scott has been amazing. He isn’t sober, but very well behaved. He has shown Kourtney that she and the kids are his number one priority.”

Although the source claimed at the time that Scott Disick was a new man, new reports suggest that he may have reverted back to his old ways.

In other Kourtney Kardashian news, the reality star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, recently traveled to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival — and to reportedly enjoy some time partying with friends. According to a New York Post report, Disick has been closing down the Tao nightclub pop-up and partying at his rental home.

“[Scott Disick] had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub,” said a source. “He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7 a.m. partying and sleeps all day.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in the summer of 2015 and months later, after being confronted about his hard-partying habits by the Kardashians, he entered into a treatment program at a Malibu rehab center.

Following their split, Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for months due to her alleged romance with Justin Bieber, who is 15 years her junior. However, the relationship was never confirmed by Kardashian or Bieber, despite their many outings together.

Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber stepped out together in Los Angeles, where they were seen at The Peppermint Club.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 this March.

