NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Could Sign With New England Patriots?

The NFL rumors are beginning to heat up as the offseason continues to draw closer. Outside of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, all the other teams in the league are done for the year. That being said, it is never too early to begin looking ahead to an NFL offseason.

Josh Gordon will hit the free agency market this offseason and it is likely that his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end. After missing yet another season, the Browns aren’t going to sit around and wait for Gordon again. He may have missed the season attempting to get his life back on track, but he has worn out his welcome in Cleveland.

Even though he has had many off-the-field issues, Gordon is still capable of making big plays on the gridiron. Whoever ends up signing him will be taking a major risk, but it is a risk that could pay off in a big way.

One team that has had a lot of success picking up troubled players from other teams in free agency is the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick knows how to form a culture in a locker room that keeps troubled players in line. Perhaps he could work that same magic for the former star wide receiver.

Mike Moraitis of The Sportster opined that the Patriots could be a landing spot for Gordon as well this offseason.

Back in the 2013 NFL season, Gordon flashed superstar potential and showed what he is capable of when he stays healthy and out of trouble. He caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers would look very dangerous with a quarterback like Tom Brady throwing him the football.

At just 25-years-old, there is still plenty of time for Gordon to turn his career around. He has had issues, but every young player has their own personal problems. Gordon showed last season that he wants to get them under control, which is a huge step in the right direction towards recovery.

New England is once again representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. They have continually been one of the top teams in the NFL and adding a talent like Gordon would help them remain there. If he does keep his head on straight, the Patriots’ offense would become even more dangerous with his speed and ability to make plays down-the-field.

Outside of the Patriots, there are plenty of teams that could use a stud wide receiver in free agency. Gordon will have to take a pay cut because of the issues that he has had throughout his career. That being the case, the Patriots can offer him a serious opportunity to compete for a ring, which many teams that will be interested in him cannot offer.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to keep an eye on the Patriots this offseason. They seem to get a big name or two to take a big discount nearly every offseason. Gordon would be just another big name in a long line of offseason pickups for New England.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding Gordon this offseason. New England will likely be one of the many teams interested in signing him, but he should have a choice between quite a few teams. Gordon is ready to turn the page in his career and leaving the Browns seems to be in those cards.

[Featured Image by Bill Wippert/AP Images]