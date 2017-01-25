Secret Service Agent Says She Won’t Take Bullet For President Trump, Prefers Jail Time

A Secret Service agent in a Facebook post alleged that she would not take a bullet for Donald Trump if he became president. Kerry O’Grady, a senior U.S. Secret Service agent in charge of the agency’s Denver office made the posts shortly after the aspiring president at that time spoke about “grabbing women by the pu**y,” according to the New York Daily News.

Grady who claims to have worked for the government for 23 years considered Trump trouble for the country especially for women and minorities if he won the race to the White House. In one Facebook post made in October last year, Grady endorsed Hillary Clinton and made it known that she would balk at a bullet for Donald Trump if he became president and would gladly accept the consequences of jail time.

“I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster for this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here Hatch Act be damned. I am with her.”

The Hatch Act initiated in 1939 prohibits executive branch agencies including the Secret Service from advocating for or against a partisan political party, partisan political group or candidate for partisan political office. Only the president, vice president and senior executive officials are exempted. Secret Service spokesman Joe Casey speaking to the Washington Examiner confirmed that the agency was looking into the situation and would take “appropriate action.”

O’Grady is in charge of providing security for all presidential candidates and presidential trips made to the Denver area. She is also saddled with overseeing trips by the president, vice president and Trump administration officials to her district. Her position sees her coordinating with Washington reconnaissance teams before trips are made to her area of jurisdiction.

However, despite her sensitive and senior role, Kerry O’Grady did not tone down her contempt for the Manhattan billionaire on social media and her connections which included former and current Secret Service agents. A source speaking to USA Today revealed that the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security had been notified about O’Grady’s unconventional behavior on social media.

O’Grady later admitted that she reacted emotionally to the Access Hollywood tape because she had been sexually assaulted in college. She said she took down her controversial posts three days after musing over them. The senior Secret Service agent believes her comments did not impact on her job performance, adding that she was just exercising her right to free speech and would continue to serve America with great pride.

“I serve this country with pride and I proudly diligently and fiercely protect and support the institutions and pillars of our republic established by the very same document that allows my free expression…My devotion to mission and country is only strengthened by the fact that the founders recognize the value of dissent and the freedom to assemble and voice those opposing convictions.”

Kerry O’Grady has continued to express herself on social media even as Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

The senior Secret Service agent used the logo of the Women’s March on Denver as her Facebook backdrop cover on Inauguration Day. When one of her followers, reacting to the march saying “none of these women represent me#justsaying, O’Grady had responded with “all of these women represent me! Proud to say it! #nasty.” She also posted her profile picture aligned with an artist’s rendering of Princess Leia from Star Wars with the caption—”A woman’s place is in the resistance.”

This is only one of the many reactions by women aimed at the 45th President of the United States. According to a story by the Inquisitr, a Kentucky woman tweeted if someone would be “kind enough” to assassinate President Trump. Heather Lowrey had suggested that if someone could kill civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., it would not be out of place for someone to also kill the president.

