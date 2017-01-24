Barron Trump High Five: Barron Exhibits Classic 10-Year-Old Behavior During Inauguration

A Barron Trump high five attempt made by his mother, Melania Trump, has been in the headlines since Friday’s Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. If you have watched any videos of the inauguration, you may have seen Barron Trump sitting with his mom during the various speeches.

Well, at one point, Melania Trump tried to high five Barron, but he left her hanging — a very typical 10-year-old boy move!

Check out the video below to see Barron try to get his mom’s hand away from him during Friday’s festivities honoring his dad, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Barron Trump high five wasn’t the only thing that Barron did on Friday that had people laughing. It seems clear that the 10-year-old first son doesn’t want him mom embarrassing him in public (certainly, if you have kids, you understand how this goes). While walking in the parade, Melania Trump tried to hold her son’s hand. Barron wasn’t having any of that! He quickly pulled his hand away as if to say, “geez, mom. People can see us!”

Plenty of boys Barron’s age display this exact behavior. They are simply “too cool” for their mom and don’t want to be fussed over in public. An 8-year-old boy may hold his mom’s hand without issue, but once these kids hit ages 10-12 (approximately), forget it!

In the video below, you can see Barron Trump pull his hand away from his mom. You’ll see this action right after the 20-second mark.

Between the Barron Trump high five fail and the parade hand-holding attempt, it is beyond clear that Barron isn’t interested in being treated like a child. Although his actions exhibited very classic child-like behavior, Barron seemed very aware that he was being watched by the crowd and by the cameras and he simply did not want his mom embarrassing him.

According to News Australia, Barron Trump appeared to be extremely bored at his dad’s inauguration. Again, at 10-years-old, this isn’t surprising in the least. The young boy yawned quite a few times and made plenty of expressions and other hand gestures that quickly circulated on social media. Check out a couple of the funniest ones below.

We are all Barron Trump. pic.twitter.com/F7RihSMs80 — Scarlett Johansson (@tasharowmanoff) January 20, 2017

As someone who once was a ten year old, I can confirm that #BarronTrump is thinking of a hundred things he would rather be doing right now — Tim Saxby (@TimxSaxby) January 20, 2017

And while Melania didn’t get a Barron Trump high five or feel her son’s hand in hers while walking in the parade, she continued to fuss over her little boy, because that’s what most moms do. She talked to her son, fixed his tie, and put her arm around him a few times during the inauguration and during the other events of the day.

The one thing that was beyond clear was that even though Barron Trump seemed annoyed and embarrassed by his mom, he really seemed to enjoy some sweet moments with his dad. Several pictures showed Barron talking to President Trump, smiling and being very close to him.

In many ways, their relationship was heart-warming to see. It seems like Barron Trump really looks up to his dad, like many boys his age.

The media can continue to drag Barron Trump’s name all through the mud, but the majority of people saw a kid being a kid on inauguration day. Nothing more. Nothing less.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]