Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar Seewald Pregnant With Twins?

While the Duggar family has been the subject of quite a bit of controversy lately — not the least of which because of their unsolicited opinions on such things as the Women’s March and a woman’s right to choose — the latest Duggar family news is proving to be a little more positive than recent news reports on the family. In a recent promo for their hit show, Counting On, Jessa Duggar Seewald insinuated that she may be pregnant with twins.

On #CountingOn, pregnant Jessa Duggar shares that she's been suffering from morning sickness: https://t.co/FyKYAJxjA7 pic.twitter.com/l5cQRAxS0V — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 24, 2017

That’s the word from the Christian Post, whose latest bit of Duggar family news suggests that the Seewalds are going to be adding two more people to their already-full lineup. On a recent episode, she speculated that she “may hear two heartbeats” when she goes to visit her obstetrician. If this “reveal” turns out to be true, it should be interesting to see how Spurgeon will take to being a big brother to not one, but two, younger siblings.

The twins would join Jill Duggar Dillard’s impending arrival. Although not much is known about Jill’s pregnancy other than the fact that she’s pregnant, more promises to be revealed about her pregnancy in the upcoming episodes.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald hears her baby's heartbeat for the first time: 'It's real, there's a baby' https://t.co/qvVpR2C1S6 pic.twitter.com/zBAwauKKVq — People Magazine (@people) January 23, 2017

This bit of Duggar family news is certainly a welcome, and positive, change from the recent news; according to the Hollywood Gossip, Derick Dillard — Jill’s husband — is currently facing a bit of a health crisis.

While nothing has been officially released, in terms of a statement, about Derick’s health, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Derick has undergone a great deal of weight loss and is looking gaunt and pale in a very short period of time.

Part of the reason that no statement has been made about Derick’s health, according to the outlet, is because of Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob. The outlet is reporting that the father of “19 kids and counting” has an iron grip on his family and tightly controls all the publicity surrounding the family and their health. He only wants good things released about his family, even if it means releasing “alternative facts” about them, so he has outright refused to have any of them publicly comment on Derick’s health.

However, the outlet is also reporting that the Duggar family is trying to figure out a way to mine Derick’s health scares and issues for good ratings, so expect to see a public statement about this soon.

Jessa Duggar broke down in tears and said Jeremy Vuolo is "stealing" Jinger away on #CountingOn: https://t.co/hWytxG05Kz pic.twitter.com/NyDGXeTfSo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 17, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Duggar family news from People Magazine, Jinger Duggar was recently shown shopping for a wedding dress. Even though she married former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo back in November, last week’s episode of Counting On showed her in the process of shopping for her wedding dress. And while there has been some intra-family controversy surrounding the couple’s marriage, there’s one thing that they can all agree on: they all loved Jinger’s wedding dress.

“Jinger particularly loved the fact that the dress wasn’t overly massive, so during the ceremony her then-fiancé Jeremy could stand next to her without looking like he’s so far away. ‘When I put dress number three on, I was completely convinced that if this is what the dress looked like on the wedding day, I was happy,’ she said. ‘I love everything about this dress. I love the long sleeves, and also the long train. That’s one thing that I was really, really hoping for.'”

