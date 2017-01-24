‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Could A Owen & Amelia Breakup Bring Back Cristina Yang?

Grey’s Anatomy fans are speculating that a breakup could be on the cards for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) in Season 13 of the ABC drama, but could that mean a return for Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh)?

Fans began to speculate that there’s a chance Yang could potentially return to the show after Kevin McKidd (who play’s Sandra Oh’s former on-screen husband) hinted that his character and Amelia may not make it to the Season 13 finale after she fled during Grey’s Anatomy’s mid-season finale, admitting to Owen that she doesn’t want to have children.

“There comes a time where enough’s enough,” Kevin told TV Guide of Owen and Amelia’s complicated history and possible breakup. “She was almost a runaway bride at the wedding, and now she’s running again,” the actor said of the Grey’s couple.

“This kind of on-again-off-again thing can’t go on forever,” Kevin then continued, which sparked swirling rumors that Amelia and Owen may breakup when the show returns for the remainder of Season 13 later this week, offering up what could be the perfect storyline for Cristina’s return.

Grey’s Anatomy fans took to social media to make it known that they want to see Sandra bring back Cristina, urging those behind the scenes of the ABC show to bring Yang back to Grey Sloan Memorial and reconcile with her former husband.

“I would give everything to see [Sandra] back as Cristina Yang for just one episode,” Grey’s fan @artpop_stew tweeted out of their hopes to see Oh bring back her fan favourite character on January 14. “How epic would that be?”

“I WANT CRISTINA YANG BACK,” viewer @sandrasmckinnon tweeted out of Cristina’s possible return earlier this month. “But I also need Cristina Yang back in my life,” Grey’s watcher @klemieux added.

Other fans even chimed in on Owen’s potentially doomed romance with Amelia amid the swirling breakup spoilers, making it pretty clear that they’d like to see Owen Hunt back with his first wife Cristina Yang should the couple split in Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy.

“I’m at that point in Grey’s Anatomy where [Amelia] and Owen and starting to become a thing and I hate it so much,” @FangirlFlavored tweeted of the Grey’s romance storyline. “I WANT CRISTINA BACK.”

“If Grey’s doesn’t end with Cristina coming back for Owen and them going back to the Swiss Alps together I will sue,” @ItsGREYSquotes added of Yang’s potential return.

Though Grey’s Anatomy have not yet commented on the swirling rumors suggesting Oh could return Cristina to the drama in Season 13 to reconcile with her ex, McKidd did hint that Sandra could bring back her character in an interview with Variety last year, suggesting there’s a chance Oh could even reprise her role in flashback scenes.

When asked if Amelia telling Owen that she does not want to have children will bring back memories of Cristina, Kevin revealed that there’s a chance his character’s mind could return to his former romance with Sandra’s much-loved Grey’s Anatomy character, as Yang told him the same thing before departing the series in 2011.

“I know it will be very much in Owen’s mind because it’s such an echo of what happened with him and Cristina,” Kevin said at the time of how his character will cope with Amelia’s admission that she does not want to have children. “I don’t know if we’ll have flashbacks, I don’t know what Shonda [Rhimes] is planning, but I’d love that.”

McKidd also confirmed in the interview that things are not looking good for his character and Amelia when Grey’s Anatomy returns for the remainder of Season 13, confirming that the two are very much on the rocks as the Cristina return rumors continue to swirl on social media.

“There’s only so long anyone can do that, before they see the writing on the wall,” the actor admitted of his Grey’s Anatomy character’s constant chasing of his wife as fans push to see Sandra back. “When people want different things fundamentally in their lives, that’s a big problem. They’re definitely on the rocks and their future is definitely in question.”

Grey’s Anatomy is set to return for the second half of Season 13 on ABC on January 26.

Do you think Sandra Oh could return to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 13 to reprise her role as Cristina Yang?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]