Monica Lewinsky Defends Barron Trump, Says First Son Should Be ‘Protected’ From Bullying And Mockery

Monica Lewinsky is coming to Barron Trump’s defense. The 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, has been the target of mockery since he appeared at his father’s inauguration on Friday. Lewinsky is one of a handful of names speaking up for Barron.

Monica Lewinsky believes Barron Trump, like all kids, should be “protected” from intrusive and cruel attacks on social media.

Lewinsky posted a tweet on Monday of an article that had a collection of tweets written about Barron Trump. The 46-year-old added her own thought to the post.

“all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let’s be better than this.”

Monica Lewinsky has endured her share of cyberbullying. In fact, her profile reads: “anti-bullying + social activist. speaker. @vanityfair contributor. ambassador @bystanderrev + @antibullyingpro. [clever tweets my own] #clickwithcompassion”.

all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let’s be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017

Us Weekly reports that back in March 2015, Monica Lewinsky said during a TED Talk segment that her reputation took a beating over the Clinton scandal. She said “not a day goes by that I am not reminded of my mistake, and I regret that mistake deeply.”

As Inquisitr reported, Modern Family actress, Julie Bowen, was slammed for evoking anger in many of her fans for posting photos of Barron Trump at the inauguration on her Instagram account and adding captions that reflected her own beliefs about her father. Many users unfollowed her and some commented that they wouldn’t watch her show anymore.

One of the captions Bowen posted was one of Barron appearing momentarily upset due to a facial expression he was making while his hands were at the side of his face. Bowen captioned it, “Barron, a voting majority shares your horror.”

Perhaps the most offensive comment came from Saturday Night Live writer, Katie Rich, who tweeted last Friday: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich has been suspended indefinitely for her incendiary remark about the new president’s youngest son.

JUST IN: Monica Lewinsky Defends Barron Trump https://t.co/TK3bEd8ldl — Patriotic Folks (@Patriotic_Folks) January 24, 2017

Ashley Csanady, a writer for Toronto’s National Post took part in the ongoing mockery of Barron Trump when she also posted images of the 10-year-old on Twitter and wrote, “Maybe Barron is just a closeted Democrat. That or the kid has some serious resting b**** face.” The post has been deleted, but Daily Caller had a screenshot of the tweet with a response from a fake Donald Trump, Jr. account of the boy’s brother reacting to the tweet by telling Csanady to “pick on someone your own size.”

Csanady was ridiculed herself for the tweet, with users calling her “fat” and that she looked like a “tranny.”

A host of other disgusting comments have been posted on social media about Barron Trump. Monica Lewinsky is to come to his rescue after former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton wrote a Facebook post about Barron being off limits to the press and ridiculing public. It was observed that she took the opportunity to lambaste his father’s political issues while doing so, however.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

How many more will continue defending Barron Trump? Someone as innocent as a 10-year-old can’t escape the constant criticism of people online, a cause that Melania Trump wants to address in her role as first lady. When she revealed cyberbullying as something she feels strongly about, there was an overwhelming number of people who thought her influence should begin at home when it comes to her husband’s penchant for posting impulsive tweets that often consist attacking others.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]