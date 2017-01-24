Trump Signs ‘Anti-Abortion Law,’ But It’s A Lot More Than It Seems

President Trump has only been in office for less than a week and is already causing a stir. Pro-choice activists are angered by one of the most recent laws that the new president has reinstated. But is it really what it seems?

CNN explained that Trump has openly labeled himself as a pro-life president, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“He wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn, and I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value, but respects taxpayer funding as well.”

Spicer’s sentiments echo the cares of a vast number of Americans. CNN reported in 2015 that 58 percent of Americans opposed all or most abortions — the slogan for many pro-life protesters being that “there’s always a better answer than abortion.”

“Sometimes what appears to be almost a throwaway line in a news story is important, not because it tells us something new (although it might) but because it acknowledges a truth which rarely sees the light of day.”

Pro-choice supporters would claim that abortion values the woman, while pro-life supporters would say that choosing another option (such as adoption) values both the woman and the unborn child.

In other words, which ever side you take, you are automatically risking offending another party.

Spicer’s view of the president’s actions, however, addresses another issue behind the law — the one that not many people are talking about.

“The reinstatement of this policy […] respects taxpayer funding as well.”

The term “anti-abortion” catches most people’s attention — and many people’s ire — resulting in the overshadowing of the issue of government funding and spending. President Trump is doing everything he can to address this country’s budget problems.

“But this is not the first time a foreign funding ban has been put in place,” BBC News said regarding the reinstated law. “Republican President Ronald Reagan first created the Mexico City Policy in 1984 introducing the ban, only for the Democrats to later rescind it under the Clinton administration.”

Here is a fundamental difference between many Republicans and Democrats: Republicans tend to keep the funding more condensed and look at the “private sector,” while the Democrats favor a strong central government, one that will give you what you want.

Cutting funding here and there is what many Republicans see as the key to budget reform in this country. The Inquisitr explained on Monday that President Trump’s plans to cut funding for NPR, PBS, and other organizations is an attempt to reduce “massive government spending.”

“The funding sources for NPR and PBS comprise roughly 0.02 percent of the $3.9 trillion budget, according to one estimate. The Donald Trump administration is seeking to cut the $445 million provided to the CPB as well as the roughly $250 million paid out to the NEA and NEH annually, the report noted.”

Mitt Romney addressed these very same issues four years ago while running for presidency: the issues of excessive funding, over-spending, and the reigning back of the federal government.

“We’re not going to balance the budget just by pretending that all we have to do is take out the [waste]. We’re going to have to cut spending. And I’m in favor of cutting spending, capping federal spending as a percentage of GDP, at 20 percent or less. […] That’s essential to reign in the scale of the federal government. And there’s a second part to balancing the budget, and that’s growing the economy again. The right answer for America is to stop the growth of the federal government and to start the growth of the private sector.”

As a businessman, this is Trump’s area of expertise. Yes, he is “privileged.” But any good businessman will know that running a company well requires skill; you can be given a “small loan” and still run a company into the ground.

So while the foreign funding ban does relate to President Trump’s open pro-life stance, it is also part of a bigger plan. The goal is to make America more stable by reducing spending, specifically, in this case, foreign spending.

