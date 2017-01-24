Eva Dolezalova And Suki Waterhouse Gets Steamy In The Newly-Released Art Film Sound Of Sun

Put two beautiful models plus Sean Penn and you can never go wrong.

Eva Dolezalova, a Czech model, producer and now a director, released her debut short film entitled Sound of Sun last January 14, which stars Suki Waterhouse and Sean Penn. This sensual fantasy film focuses on self-awareness as one tread between the realms of dreams and reality.

This daring take of Suki Waterhouse who at first is seen as being an innocent and gullible woman to become a mademoiselle who has explored the depths of her sexuality; a far-fetched role from her previous movies such as the Divergent series where she played as Marlene and her most recent act, The Bad Batch by Jim Carey. Meanwhile, new director and actress, Eva Dolezalova, takes on a new challenge with her film, Sound of the Sun as she portrays being a lesbian who is sexually attracted to Suki (there was even a kiss on the neck scene). Eva will be the one who will help Suki explore the beauty of her sexual energy.

New upcoming short film directed by Eva Dolezalova, starring Suki Waterhouse and Sean Penn. pic.twitter.com/pG4pT1faUh — EVA DOLEŽALOVÁ (@EvaDolezalova1) June 13, 2016

A new outtake of lust and self

The Sound of Sun opens with a short monologue. The speaker in the film talks about hearing the sound of the Sun and then it shows some video clips of Eva basking in the sun and being in the sea. Some scenes were shown in black and white footage and others, in different colors that depict the character’s emotion. One part of the film shows a lone Suki climbing the hotel staircase passing a couple making out in a room and while all this was happening, the scene was awashed in red light symbolizing passion and desire. This array of vivid colors is indeed alluring to the senses of the viewers.

Suki finally reaches the room where Eva is waiting for her, puffing on a cigarette. Seen in the same scene is Sean Penn for his cameo appearance where he acts as the gatekeeeper for Suki’s new world on libido and sexual drive.

With the lights, the braless Eva, and the vulnerable Suki, we are embraced into a world between dreams and reality as these two women display obscene moves that heightened their wants and attraction for each other.

“I had a recurring dream of a transition, a change where I saw various lights and figures that have helped me to transform into the artist that I am today. In my dream I was becoming that, and this is why I grabbed my computer and wrote a tale of a revelation. I saw its characters and environment, but it all began with some sort of lights that were guiding me into the other side—almost as if I knew that there’s something waiting for me in a new world, and it was waiting to be fulfilled.” Eva said.

“I believe that as human beings we are always shifting and transforming, or getting closer to what we want to be, and this film is based on that. In the film, Suki embodies the character of a young woman, myself in my dream, who seeks to discover something new and become the person that she always wanted to be.” she added.

It’s a good short film and it won’t be the last.

Heavily inspired by Derek Jarman’s work, we see a new talented director on the rise for these kind of themes in short films. The Sound of Sun is a good breakthrough move for Los Angeles-based Eva. Meanwhile, her onscreen partner Suki will be having her big break in Hollywood as the together with Ansel Elgort on a new sci-fi film.

[Featuresd image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]