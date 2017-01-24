Melissa McCarthy Soars After 75-Lb Low Carb Diet Weight Loss, From New Movie To Super Bowl Ad [Video]

Melissa McCarthy is soaring in 2017, with the comedienne spotted everywhere from working on a new movie to starring in a Super Bowl Ad. McCarthy’s flight takes place after she became a celebrity weight loss winner, shedding 75 pounds with a low-carb diet that she’s successfully maintained.

The movie, entitled Can You Ever Forgive Me, is currently being filmed on the streets of New York City. For her new film role, Melissa transformed herself by sporting a new hair style and male clothing, reported the Daily Mail.

McCarthy’s dowdy look that she donned for the movie featured dark pants, brown leather loafers, a blazer and burgundy sweater over a blue collared shirt. The actress was seen getting into character by overloading herself with bags and books, and then dropping the book pile.

Can You Ever Forgive Me, based on Lee Israel’s memoir, initially was going to star Julianne Moore, but Melissa is now taking on the role of the author who was uncovered as a “literary forger and thief,” according to the Daily Mail.

McCarthy is working on her new film after winning the award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress at the People’s Choice Awards last week. Melissa wowed with her weight loss as she stepped on stage to accept the award, reported Life & Style.

“I am lucky enough that I get to go to work and do something that I love every day and that is 99.9% because of you,” said McCarthy during her speech. “And work with people that I love. And this year I get to work with my real-life husband Ben and my work husband Paul Feig.”

Melissa revealed that her weight loss is partly due to changing her attitude about her size.

“I truly stopped worrying about it,” said McCarthy. “I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

In addition, Melissa credited her 75-pound weight loss to following a high-protein, low carb diet, according to Foods 4 Better Health. Her diet reportedly features vegetables, fruits that are high in fiber, healthy fats such as nuts, and protein ranging from eggs to turkey.

In addition to three high protein, low carb meals a day, McCarthy reportedly snacks on foods such as fish and broccoli, and also drinks green tea to boost her metabolism.

The actress will also be flaunting her weight loss in a new Super Bowl ad, and a teaser for Melissa’s 2017 Super Bowl ad was just released.

Sorry, Christopher Walken, but it’s comedian Melissa McCarthy who is starring in Kia’s Super Bowl ad for 2017. McCarthy will be promoting the auto manufacturer’s new 2017 Niro, according to The Drum.

Last year, Kia chose Christopher Walken for its Super Bowl ad, which hyped the Optima. But for its Super Bowl 51 campaign, the automaker went with Melissa. Several Super Bowl teasers have been released by Kia’s agency David & Goliath, and they’re all about making the most of McCarthy’s famously quirky sense of wit as she makes the most of the 2017 Niro.

In addition to the teasers, the marketing campaign calls for Melissa to star in a one-minute Super Bowl ad. The chief operating officer explained why McCarthy was chosen to partner with Kia for the Super Bowl ad.

“The Niro blends great looks, real-world utility and outstanding fuel economy together in a way that consumers haven’t seen before, and these initial marketing elements focus on the fact that there’s now ‘a smarter kind of crossover’ out there for consumers to discover,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and EVP of Kia Motors America.

“We’ve got a fantastic story to tell…and the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it.”

While the actress was chosen for Kia’s Super Bowl commercial, she’ll be competing with Dancer Lil Buck’s moves, which are the star in the Super Bowl LI campaign from Lexus, reported USA Today.

The automaker’s ad also includes music from pop star Sia and is narrated by actress Minnie Driver to unveil the sleek new Lexus LC. That ad will be broadcast during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

