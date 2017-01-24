Keshia Knight Has Given Birth To Baby Girl Ella Grace

Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a beautiful baby girl! After a long, emotional pregnancy, the former child star, who gained fame as the adorable Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, delivered a healthy baby girl on Monday, according to Us Weekly.

Straying away from her Hollywood peers’ habit of naming their kid’s super unique names, Keshia opted for a more traditional moniker for her first born: Ella Grace. The Stir reported that Keshia, though she’d already picked out Ella for a first name, added Grace because she gave her strength to get through her difficult pregnancy.

Last year, during an episode of Kandidly Keshia, Knight’s weekly podcast, the actress opened up about what prompted her to choose that specific name.

“I knew Ella was going to be my first baby girl’s first name. Then in the midst of all of this is when she’s earned her middle name, Grace,” Keshia said. “When I tell you through all of this the grace of God has so been with us and has covered us and protected us — she’s been my saving grace to get through it.”

Now that Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth and has finally met her little bundle who has been growing in her stomach for nine months, she has a lot to look forward to.

The last year has been especially trying for Keshia Knight Pulliam, who is currently engaged in a nasty divorce with her husband, Ed Hartwell. Keshia and Ed got married in January of 2016. By July of that same year, Ed Hartwell had filed for divorce, just days after Keshia announced her pregnancy to the world.

To add insult to injury, not only did Hartwell file while she was pregnant, but he accused Keshia of having been unfaithful during their eight-month-long marriage, according to TMZ.

Keshia, however, claimed that she had been faithful during the duration of their marriage and that Ed had no reason to be suspicious.

In July, a source for Hartwell told the YBF, “Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby.”

This prompted a nasty back and forth between the former couple that included accusations of infidelity, claims of emotional abuse, and battles over finances that have only died down as of late. It would seem that Keshia and Ed are trying to put their differences aside, for the sake of their daughter, though only time will tell.

In the meantime, Keshia has wasted no time in showing off her newborn to the world since giving birth.

Keshia Knight Pulliam posted the first ever photo of Ella via Instagram. The photo was captioned, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!!”

Ella Grace has arrived!!!????: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Keshia Knight Pulliam documented every moment of her pregnancy between her Instagram account and her podcast. Now that Keshia Knight Pulliam has finally given birth, fans are sure that she’s going to share even more candid snapshots of herself and her baby girl, including some that hopefully show Ella’s face!

Keshia is no doubt relieved to finally meet her baby girl, Ella Grace. The brief marriage and subsequent divorce that produced the child may have been less than ideal and even downright tumultuous, but she’s obviously happy to embark on this new chapter of her life: motherhood.

Besides, Keshia’s made it clear that being surrounded by the love of her family and friends, is all that she and her daughter really need.

In October, the girls from her nonprofit foundation, Kamp Kizzy, threw Keshia a surprise baby show.

“My Kamp Kizzy babies completely surprised me with a beautiful shower to celebrate Ella Grace today!!” Keshia Wrote. I am so grateful & appreciative of all of their hard work. My heart is full. Ella has so much love… she is going to grow up wondering why everyone doesn’t have 72 aunties & uncles, 60 cousins & more sisters than she can count!!”

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Oct 16, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]