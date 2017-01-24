‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Attacks Kim Richards’ Sobriety: Claims ‘She’s Gonna Die,’ Calls Kyle Richards Her Enabler

Lisa Rinna doesn’t know when to stop. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to bash Kim Richards about her alcohol problems and shows no signs of stopping. What did Rinna say about Richards on the latest episode of RHOBH?

Radar Online is reporting that Rinna attacked Richards while on a shopping trip with newcomer Eden Sassoon. Rinna confessed that she took the low road when she bashed Richards’ sobriety on game night and isn’t changing her tactics.

“I would say she’s probably mostly sober right now. I don’t think she’s completely,” Rinna shared, adding that Kyle Richards is “her enabler!”

“[Kyle’s] afraid to turn her back on her sister. She’s afraid [Kim’s] gonna die. I know it. To me, this is what’s gonna happen next. They’re, this close, to Kim dying.”

Rinna’s comments are particularly harsh given Richards’ struggles with sobriety. People reports that Richards has long battled her alcohol addiction and has gone through rehab twice in the last seven years. Her latest stint occurred after she was arrested for public intoxication and booted from the reality show.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am today,” Richards explained last month. “To be this happy and have life this good and have the relationships that I have — I feel so blessed. I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy, I go to sleep happy.”

Despite Rinna’s comments, Daily Mail reports that she insists that she only wants to help her fellow RHOBH co-star.

“She’s standing there saying, ‘I’m sober three months.’ She thinks we’re all attacking her – which we’re only trying to help her,” Lisa Rinna shared. “I think a lot of the women have voiced that they think I don’t want her to do well. It’s the exact opposite. I only want her to do well. But it looks like I’m being a mean f***ing bitch.”

Sassoon couldn’t agree more. Not only has Sassoon battled addictions in her own life, but she also went through a terrible time when her sister, Catya Sassoon, died in 2002 of a drug overdose.

“For a long time, I was numb – very numb to it,” Sassoon explained. “And completely shut off.”

Sassoon has been free of drugs and alcohol for four years. Given her history, Sassoon understands Rinna’s position and why she took issue with Richards’ comeback.

“If she was open, loving, and kind — and came to you and said, ‘You know what, there’s something about you I want to talk to you,’ — then great, you would,” Sassoon told her. “But she’s not doing that.”

Speaking of Sassoon’s history with addiction, Reality Tea is reporting that Erika Girardi commended the newbie for being so open about her past. In talking about the previous two episodes, Girardi had nothing but good things to say about Rinna and Sassoon’s lunch conversation.

“It’s nice to see Lisa Rinna and Eden having a girl’s lunch. They seem to have a connection and support for one another, which can be hard to find with other women. I would like to applaud Eden’s recovery and her openness to share it. That takes courage,” she stated.

Girardi was also thankful that the drama between Rinna and Richards didn’t get too heated during game night. Even though the ladies argue about their differences, Girardi viewed it as an opportunity to move forward.

“These two have a long past of hurt between them, and I think everyone at the table can feel the tension. I was relieved to see that this escalating situation defused,” she shared.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

