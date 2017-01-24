Jill Duggar Dillard Gets Slammed Over Weekend Protest Of Planned Parenthood, ‘Counting On’ Star Faces Harsh Criticism

Jill Duggar Dillard is one of the most active Duggar family members when it comes to protesting abortions. She has been incredibly vocal about her pro-life stance, which is exactly where the rest of the family falls as well. Her incredibly religious upbringing has instilled in her a love for life, prompting her to bring attention to the issue of abortion. In a place where the country is divided on many things, Jill Duggar Dillard has decided not to conform to popular beliefs, and she remains steady in her beliefs.

Pregnant with her second child, Jill Duggar Dillard attended a protest at Planned Parenthood over the weekend. It was a local event for her, but she shared the information on her Instagram in order to encourage her fans and followers stand with her to protest abortion. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar Dillard shared the protest she was attending in Arkansas on Sunday and quickly found the critics out in droves. It is no secret that the Duggar family is incredibly conservative and their stance on abortion falls in line with that.

The last year has been hard on Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard. From their journey in El Salvador to being thrown back into filming Counting On when they got back home, a lot has happened in a short amount of time. Being away in El Salvador was hard on Jill. She broke down on camera during a segment she filmed for the reality show. Being away from home where she was incredibly sheltered and thrust into a country where violence and poverty is the norm is a culture shock. At one point, the Dillards were afraid for their safety because of the noises they heard outside of the dwelling they were living in.

A lot of criticism has come from things Jill Duggar Dillard is doing or has done. From allegedly blanket training her son to this protest against Planned Parenthood, there is nothing that goes unnoticed by the critics. Many support the cause Dillard is standing up for, but even some of her fans have questioned her motives and knowledge of what the organization does for women. The protest happened on the same weekend women from all over marched to protect equal rights. Politics are becoming more important in the world right now and just recently, the Duggars finally voiced their support for the new President, Donald Trump.

Counting On just began airing Season 3 on the TLC network. Fans are currently watching Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard helping to prepare for Jinger’s wedding to Jeremy Vuolo and the events leading up to them finding out they are expecting their second child. The couple had been trying to get pregnant but it hadn’t happened as quickly as they had hoped. Fans were worried about the Dillards when they were in El Salvador because of the Zika virus but now that they are back home, things should go smoothly.

Standing up for what she believes in has gotten Jill Duggar Dillard slammed hard over the last two days. She was protesting Planned Parenthood while carrying her second child. Both her and Derick Dillard are very involved in religious teachings, ministering to those less fortunate and bringing them to God. Right now, there is no information on when they will get back to their mission work or if that is still in their plans. Their new baby is due in July, and it is likely that Jill Duggar Dillard will remain in Arkansas until the baby is born and for the weeks following the birth depending on the experience.

